2025 Mahindra Thar: EMI Buying Guide

We’ve considered the top-spec diesel automatic variant of the Mahindra Thar for the EMI calculation in this report

The Mahindra Thar recently received subtle tweaks inside and out, along with some additional features. And with the latest GST rate cuts, owning one has become even more tempting. After all, the Thar continues to be an aspirational SUV, admired for its butch looks, rugged stance and proven off-road capabilities.

If you’re thinking of buying the top-spec LXT diesel automatic variant of the Thar on loan, priced at Rs 20.14 lakh on-road in New Delhi, here’s how much you will have to pay on EMI. We have calculated it based on 4 different tenures, with a down payment of Rs 4 lakh (around 20 percent of the on-road price). A standard interest rate of 9.5 percent has been considered here for the calculation of monthly EMI.

Disclaimer: Note that the monthly EMI varies depending on the variant, down-payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans can differ based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For exact details, please contact your nearest dealership and bank.

3 Year Tenure

With a 3 year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec LXT diesel automatic variant of the Thar will be Rs 51,962.

Down Payment: Rs 4 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 18.61 Lakh (including Rs 2.47 Lakh interest)

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 22.61 Lakh

Recommended For: Those who want to finish off the loan early and save on interest payment.

4 Years Tenure

For a 4 year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec Thar will be Rs 40,542.

Down Payment: Rs 4 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 19.46 Lakh (including Rs 3.32 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 23.46 Lakh

Recommended For: Those who want to reduce monthly EMI burden without a significant increase in interest

5 Years Tenure

A 5 year loan tenure significantly brings down your monthly EMI payment to Rs 33,891.

Down Payment: Rs 4 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 20.33 Lakh (including Rs 4.19 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 5 Years: 24.33 Lakh

Recommended For: Those who want a longer tenure and don't mind the higher interest.

7 Year Tenure

For a 7 year loan tenure, your monthly installment for the Thar will be least, i.e., Rs 26,375.

Down Payment: Rs 4 Lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 22.15 Lakh (including Rs 6.01 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 26.15 Lakh

Recommended For: Those who want the maximum possible repayment time.

