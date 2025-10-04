2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Which Engine Is Offered With Each Variant Explained

The 2025 Mahindra Thar still uses the same powertrain options and comes in two new AXT and LXT variants

Mahindra recently updated the Thar with subtle yet important enhancements, mainly in terms of features. The SUV is now offered with a new variant nomenclature – AXT and LXT – while retaining the same powertrain options as before. Let’s take a look at how the engine and transmission options of the 2025 Mahindra Thar are distributed across both variants. But before diving into the variant-wise distribution, let’s first go through its engine specifications.

Powertrain Specifications

The Thar facelift continues with the familiar engines, detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drive-type Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The 1.5-litre diesel engine only comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, and is only being offered in a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

The 2-litre turbo-petrol is the only engine of all three, which can be had with both RWD and 4WD drivetrains, available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Note that you can only choose the petrol RWD with only the automatic transmission option.

For the 2.2-litre diesel engine, customers can choose it in either manual or automatic. This diesel engine is being offered with 4WD drivetrain only as standard.

Variant-wise Powertrain Distribution

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel AXT RWD MT ✅ ❌ ❌ LXT RWD MT ✅ ❌ ❌ LXT RWD AT ❌ ✅ ❌ LXT 4WD MT ❌ ✅ ✅ LXT 4WD AT ❌ ✅ ✅

The base-spec AXT variant only comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Note that it can only be had with a RWD drivetrain.

In top-spec LXT, customers can choose between any three engine options, however the 1.5-litre diesel is limited to just manual transmission.

In case you wanted to check out variant-wise features for the 2025 Thar, click here.

Price Range & Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.