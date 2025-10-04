All
    2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Which Engine Is Offered With Each Variant Explained

    Published On Oct 04, 2025 11:03 AM By Shreyash

    4.7K Views
    The 2025 Mahindra Thar still uses the same powertrain options and comes in two new AXT and LXT variants

    2025 Thar

    Mahindra recently updated the Thar with subtle yet important enhancements, mainly in terms of features. The SUV is now offered with a new variant nomenclature – AXT and LXT – while retaining the same powertrain options as before. Let’s take a look at how the engine and transmission options of the 2025 Mahindra Thar are distributed across both variants. But before diving into the variant-wise distribution, let’s first go through its engine specifications.

    Powertrain Specifications

    The Thar facelift continues with the familiar engines, detailed specifications of which are as follows: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    118 PS

    152 PS

    132 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT)

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drive-type

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    • The 1.5-litre diesel engine only comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, and is only being offered in a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

    • The 2-litre turbo-petrol is the only engine of all three, which can be had with both RWD and 4WD drivetrains, available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Note that you can only choose the petrol RWD with only the automatic transmission option.

    • For the 2.2-litre diesel engine, customers can choose it in either manual or automatic. This diesel engine is being offered with 4WD drivetrain only as standard.

    Also Read: All Mahindra SUVs New Prices After GST Rate Cut

    Variant-wise Powertrain Distribution

    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    AXT RWD MT

    LXT RWD MT

    LXT RWD AT

    LXT 4WD MT

    LXT 4WD AT

    • The base-spec AXT variant only comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Note that it can only be had with a RWD drivetrain.

    • In top-spec LXT, customers can choose between any three engine options, however the 1.5-litre diesel is limited to just manual transmission.

    In case you wanted to check out variant-wise features for the 2025 Thar, click here. And if you want to take a closer look at the updated off-roader, check out our in-depth image gallery

    Price Range & Rivals

    2025 Mahindra Thar

    The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.

