BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India, Priced At Rs 72.9 Lakh

Modified On Jul 24, 2024 02:24 PM By Samarth for BMW 5 Series

The eighth-gen 5 Series sedan is the third long wheel base (LWB) model from BMW in the Indian market, following the 3 Series and 7 Series

BMW is offering the new 5 Series in a single 530Li M Sport Variant.

The new 5 Series is now offered in a long wheelbase version for the first time.

The new-gen 5 Series gets a 14.9-inch infotainment system, 4-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

Safety net includes multiple airbags, TPMS, and ESC.

It is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option, with 8-speed automatic transmission and a mild-hybrid tech.

The eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series has arrived in India in a single 530Li M Sport variant, priced at Rs 72.9 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). This luxury executive sedan is the third long wheelbase model from BMW in India, after the 3 Series and 7 Series. Being a new-gen offering, it features new exterior styling and an upgraded cabin than the outgoing model. Here are more details about the BMW’s first 5 Series with a long wheelbase:

Exterior Design

The 5 Series gets BMW’s signature kidney grille with illumination around it and features sleek swept back LED headlights setup. The front fascia of the new-gen 5 series looks more aggressive thanks to its sporty bumpers.

Moving towards the side, the sedan sports a sloping roofline and comes equipped with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, with 19-inch unit being offered as optional extras. The aggressive stance carries over to the rear as well as it gets wraparound LED tail lights and rear bumpers that feature a diffuser effect.

BMW will offer the luxury sedan in three colour options: Carbonic Black, Mineral White and Phytonic Blue.

A New Cabin

The cabin of BMW’s luxury sedan features a dual-tone cabin theme with dual integrated displays, giving it a futuristic look and is made up of vegan materials. The central AC vents are seamlessly integrated into the dashboard, creating a clean and minimalist design similar to what is seen in the 7 Series. The first 500 customers will get bespoke (customisable) headrests with their initials, adding a touch of exclusivity to the luxury sedan. That said, the material used by the German automaker in the interior of the sedan is completely vegan.

Features and Safety Net

The India-spec eighth-generation 5 Series gets a 14.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, a heads-up display, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

The safety kit includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, cornering brake assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The BMW 5 Series LWB is offered with a single 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission offered with a mild-hybrid tech. BMW may launch the diesel-powered 5 Series later, as globally it is available in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants.

Rivals

The BMW 5 Series LWB rivals the Audi A6 and Volvo S90 as well as the upcoming new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

