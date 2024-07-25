All
BMW 5 Series LWB Detailed In 10 Real-life Images

Modified On Jul 25, 2024 05:16 PM

BMW offers the luxury sedan in a single variant and powertrain option in India

The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series has been launched in India and it is being offered in a long wheelbase option for the first time here. It is available in a single variant, the 530Li M Sport. In this story, we bring you the new BMW sedan in 10 detailed real-life images:

BMW 5 Series LWB Front

Starting with the front, the BMW 530Li features the signature BMW’s kidney grille with illumination, giving it a futuristic look and in addition, it also gets the sleek swept back LED headlights setup. The sporty bumper and sharp cuts and creases on the fascia give it an aggressive look. 

BMW 5 Series LWB Side

The side profile of the new 5 Series has a minimalistic look. The main highlight is the extended wheelbase of 3105 mm and a sloping roofline. At a closer glance, we observe the “5” branding which is present on the C-pillar of the new sedan. 

BMW 5 Series LWB Alloy Wheel

It comes with 18-inch silver-finished alloy wheels as standard, with an optional upgrade to 19-inch dual-tone M-specific alloy wheels.

BMW 5 Series LWB Rear

Moving towards the rear, it gets a cleaner looking profile, featuring wraparound LED tail lights adding to its futuristic look, while the rear bumpers with a diffuser effect gives it an aggressive stance. 

BMW 5 Series LWB Cabin

BMW has chosen a dual-tone cabin theme for the interior of the new 5 Series. It also gets dashboard-integrated AC vents to stick to the minimalist appeal and is made up of vegan materials. You can notice the presence of the curved dual displays here as well that are seen on modern BMW offerings.

BMW 5 Series LWB Infotainment System

BMW offers dual integrated displays in the interior of the 5 Series, a 14.9-inch infotainment system and a curved 12.3-inch digital driver's display which is also seen on other BMW models. 

BMW 5 Series LWB Rear Cabin

The BMW sedan is equipped with Bowers & Wilkins speakers and has a three-tone finish on the rear door pads.

BMW 5 Series LWB Rear Cabin

In the rear cabin, we can see an adjustable headrest for all the three passengers, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a foldout rear centre armrest that include a wireless phone charger and storage space.

BMW 5 Series LWB Rear AC Vents

The rear occupants also benefit from AC vents with individual controls, thanks to the four-zone climate control system. 

Powertrain 

The new-gen 5 Series is offered with a single 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission offered with a mild-hybrid tech.

Price and Rivals

The BMW 5 Series LWB is available in a single variant priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It rivals the Audi A6 and Volvo S90 as well as the upcoming new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class

