Published On May 04, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, new-generation Maruti Swift’s bookings are now open, and Skoda’s cars received a safety update

This week, a lot happened in the Indian automotive industry. Many new cars were launched including some of the most anticipated ones, and important details of one upcoming car were revealed. Some cars also received important safety updates, and if you want to catch up on everything important that happened this week, we have compiled a list of those events in this weekly wrap up.

Launches

Mahindra XUV 3XO: One of the most important launches this week was the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This facelifted version of the XUV300 was launched with a brand new design, updated cabin, a lot of features and improved safety. If you want to know more about the 3XO, including its prices, click here.

Also Read: Here Is What Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers

2024 Force Gurkha & Force Gurkha 5-door: The 5-door Force Gurkha had been in the works for a long time and it was finally launched this week. The off-roader comes with the same design as its 3-door version, and an updated cabin. You can know more about it here.

Not just that, new updates have also been added to its 3-door version, and you can check it out here.

BMW M4 Competition: The 2024 BMW M4 Competition was also launched this week and it comes with subtle design changes, an updated cabin, improved feature list and more power in its engine. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 M4 Competition.

Toyota Rumion New Variant: The Toyota Rumion has received a new automatic variant for its mid-spec G trim. It now gets three automatic variants: S AT, G AT, and V AT, and the new mid-spec one is affordable by Rs 73,000 compared to the top-spec automatic variant.

Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition: The Mahindra XUV700 received a special Blaze Edition which comes in a new ‘Matte Blaze Red’ exterior shade, all-black cabin with red inserts, and blacked-out grille, alloys, and ORVMs. This special edition carries a premium of Rs 10,000 over the standard version, and you can check out more here.

New-Gen Maruti Swift Updates

Bookings Open & Launch Date Confirmed: Maruti has commenced official bookings for the fourth-generation Swift for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Also, Maruti has confirmed that the new Maruti Swift will be launched in India on this day.

Also Read: Here’s Your First Proper Look At The New Maruti Swift Ahead Of Launch

Mileage Leaked: Ahead of its launch, the new-generation Maruti Swift’s fuel efficiency figures have been leaked. It will come with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is expected to be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. As for its mileage, this engine will offer a claimed fuel efficiency of over 25 kmpl.

Safer Than Before: Few more details of the new Swift leaked before its launch and it has been confirmed that the new-gen Maruti Swift will come with 6 airbags as standard. This will make it the most affordable Maruti car to offer this safety kit.

Other News

Skoda Cars Get Safer: The Skoda Slavia, and Skoda Kushaq, both 5-star rated cars by Global NCAP have now gotten even safer as the carmaker has made 6 airbags a standard safety feature. But, due to this feature addition, the prices of both models have been increased. Check out the new prices here.

2024 Isuzu Price Revision & Safety Update: The Isuzu V-Cross has received its MY2024 update and the carmaker has added a couple of things. Its top-spec variants now gets a sportier design, all manual variants get a few safety features as standard like traction control, hill hold and descent control, and electronic stability control (ESC), and the rear seats have been made more comfortable. All of this has come with a price revision, making the V-Cross expensive by up to Rs 3.99 lakh. Read all about it here.

Bookings Resumed For Rumion CNG: Along with the adding a new petrol automatic variant, Toyota has resumed the bookings of Rumion CNG, which was halted back in September 2023. The Toyota Rumion CNG is available in just one S CNG variant.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price