Check Out The 2025 Mahindra Bolero In 10 Real-life Images

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero gets subtle changes inside and out, also comes with some new features

Mahindra recently launched the updated Bolero, alongside the Bolero Neo, featuring minor design tweaks and a new exterior colour. It also boasts some additional features, while retaining the same powertrain as before. There is a new top-spec B8 variant on offer as well. Let’s check out the exterior and interior of the 2025 Mahindra Bolero in 10 real-life images.

Front

With the 2025 update, the Bolero now gets a fresh looking fascia, thanks to the new 5-slate grille with chrome inserts. It also gets new fog lights, however the halogen headlights and the bumper are the same as before. There’s also a black skid-plate integrated into the bumper for a rugged appeal.

Side

There’s hardly any difference in the design of the 2025 Mahindra Bolero in profile, maintaining the same upright boxy SUV stance. The turn indicators have been mounted on the fender. What’s new, though, are the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a more premium look.

Rear

The rear section too looks the same as before. In a typical Bolero fashion, it gets vertically stacked tail lights and a tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Notably, the 2025 Bolero also gets three new colour options: Stealth Black, DSAT Silver, and Rocky Beige. If you’re interested in knowing the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra Bolero, you can also check out the variant-wise prices for the updated Bolero and Bolero Neo here in our launch story.

Interior

While the overall dashboard layout remains unchanged, the 2025 Bolero still looks more premium than before, thanks to leatherette seat upholstery. With the update, the SUV now also features steering mounted audio controls, and bottle holders on door trims.

In the third-row, it gets side facing seats which can be folded if not required.

The 2025 Bolero now comes with new amenities like a touchscreen infotainment and a USB Type-C charging port. It carries over other features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, remote key, and manual AC from its older counterpart.

Mahindra hasn’t updated the safety suite of the Bolero. It comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

No Changes To The Powertrain

The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 75 PS Torque 210 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

Price Range & Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Although it doesn’t have any direct rivals in the country, it can be regarded as an alternative to subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue.

Mahindra recently also updated the Thar 3-door with minor cosmetic tweaks inside and out. Check out our detailed launch story to know more.