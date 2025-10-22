All
    2025 Hyundai Venue: Old vs New Design Compared

    Modified On Oct 22, 2025 06:40 PM By Bikramjit

    9.1K Views
    The new-gen Venue looks sharper and more futuristic compared to the curvy design of the outgoing version

    Hyundai Venue Old vs New 

    The second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is all set to be launched in India on November 4. From what we’ve already seen in its recent undisguised spy shots, the 2025 Venue will get a major revamp and is now in line with the carmaker’s latest design language. If you’re eager to know how different the new Venue looks when compared to the outgoing model, we’ve compared them both in detail below:

    Front

    2025 Hyundai Venue
    Old Hyundai Venue

    The new Hyundai Venue gets a completely fresh fascia. It now features a wider rectangular grille with thick horizontal slats. The LED DRLs are connected by a sleek full-width light bar, forming a sharp C-shaped motif around the vertically stacked headlights enclosed in a boxy housing. The bumper is now chunkier too, with a prominent silver skid plate.

    The current-spec Venue has a smaller, more rounded grille featuring a mesh-like pattern with chrome inserts. The split headlamp setup has square projector lights placed below the DRLs. The bumper design is also less edgy, with subtle silver inserts instead of a full skid plate. 

    Side

    2025 Hyundai Venue
    Old Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s profile looks sharper and more sculpted, unlike the current Venue, which has a more rounded design with minimal body creases. The body panels now feature more prominent body lines that run across the doors and around the wheel arches. The wheel arches are squared off with thick cladding, which were rounder before, while the new aero-style 5-spoke alloy wheels look funky. The C-pillar gets a makeover with a rear-quarter glass and a silver insert, which was absent on the current-gen model. The pillars remain blacked-out pillars and the silver roof rails stay the same.

    The new Venue should also see some new shades in its colour palette as well.

    Related: 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Exterior Design Spied Undisguised

    Rear

    2025 Hyundai Venue
    Old Hyundai Venue

    The rear looks minimal and futuristic in the new 2025 Venue. It features a slim connected LED taillight, similar to the outgoing model, but it is housed in a gloss black panel. The Venue lettering sits more prominently on the same panel. While the outgoing Venue also has a silver skid plate, the one in the new model is chunkier.

    The new Venue’s design is more inclined to what Hyundai offers with the Creta, Alcazar and Exter. So, for your reference, we’ve also compared its design with its siblings in the following stories:

    Interior

    2025 Hyundai Venue Interior
    Old Hyundai Venue

    Even inside, from what we’ve spotted in spy shots, the new Venue will see a complete design makeover. It will feature an updated layered dashboard layout that takes heavy inspiration from the Creta. 

    The major highlight is the new connected displays for the infotainment and driver’s display. Even the central AC vents have also been shifted below the screens. Besides, it also gets a new steering wheel. 

    In contrast, the previous-gen Venue features a more conventional dashboard design that still looks pleasing to the eye. It also comes with chunky controls and buttons for the infotainment system and climate control. While the new-gen car has straighter lines, the older model features a more rounded design theme. 

    The new Venue will definitely be updated with a lot more features too, which we will discuss next.

    Expected Features & Safety

    In terms of features, the Venue will offer dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for the instrument cluster). It might also be equipped with ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof, along with existing features like a wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver seat, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

    On the safety front, the regular 2025 Venue has already been confirmed to get an upgraded Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. It is also likely to include a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors in addition to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Also Read: 2025 Tata Nexon Now Updated With ADAS, New Red Dark Edition Launched From Rs 12.44 Lakh

    Powertrain 

    The new-generation Venue is expected to continue with the same engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    1-litre Turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre Diesel 

    Power 

    83 PS 

    120 PS 

    116 PS 

    Torque 

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT 

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed manual / 6-speed AT^ (expected) 

    *DCT- dual clutch transmission, ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    The diesel engine is likely to come with an automatic transmission, similar to what we see in its Kia siblings, the Syros and Sonet.

    Launch & Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue is set to be launched on November 4. It is expected to be priced higher than the current model, which costs between Rs 7.26 lakh and Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) after the GST 2.0 revision. You can check the current variant-wise prices here.

    The new Venue will continue to rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Taisor.

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

1 comment

    1 comment
    1
    D
    deepak dubey
    Oct 22, 2025, 9:38:52 PM

    Old model is good looking compared to new

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2025 Hyundai Venue: Old vs New Design Compared
      We need your city to customize your experience