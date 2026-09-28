Hyundai’s Upcoming Rs 10 Lakh EV Spied! This Is What The HE1i Compact EV Will Look Like

Earlier this month, Hyundai confirmed its plans to launch a new compact EV SUV in India, and just a few weeks later, we have now spotted it being spied testing. Confirmed to be based on the carmaker’s new dedicated EV platform, we can now see that it will get a boxy and quirky design, inspired by Hyundai’s global EV models like the Inster. Let’s take a look at what the spy shot shows in detail:

Hyundai HE1i Electric SUV Spied Testing: What Can Be Seen?

Codenamed the HE1i, Hyundai has started testing its upcoming EV SUV, and from these spy shots we can confirm quite a few details, along with two key features that it will be available with. Starting with the design, it gets a boxy side profile with a tall stance, which may hint at a roomy and spacious interior. The test mule in this image was heavily camouflaged, but certain details can still be seen, such as a sharkfin antenna, large alloy wheels with a set of quirky aero wheel covers and tall roof rails, which give it a lot of road presence.

Furthermore, we can see that bulbous nose, with LED DRLs on top, while the dual-pod LED headlamps will be mounted lower down on the bumper, tying in with other recent Hyundai’s like the Venue and Verna.

Besides this, the test mule confirms the presence of a Sunroof, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), both of which will be part of its equipment list.

Expected Features & Safety

In typical Hyundai fashion, we expect the EV SUV to be loaded to the brim, with technology like dual screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front and rear seats, multiple wireless phone chargers, connected car tech, dual-zone climate control and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Besides the now-confirmed ADAS suite, it is likely to be equipped with multiple airbags and a comprehensive active safety suite with all sorts of driver assists.

Battery Options

Hyundai had previously revealed that the HE1i will be offered with two battery options, offering a claimed range of more than 500 km, with DC fast charging capabilities as well. They will also be heavily localised, which could translate into competitive prices as well.

Launch Timeline, Expected Price & Rivals

Hyundai is expected to launch the new compact electric SUV by the end of this year, positioned below the Creta Electric. It could be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and will rival cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Kia Syros EV and the MG Windsor EV

CarDekho Says…

Hyundai has some bold plans for India, and this new SUV will be the first EV as part of this strategy to be introduced. It will also be important to the carmaker’s alternative fuel lineup, and with long-range battery packs, a lot of features and the peace of mind of the Hyundai brand, we feel it could be quite popular. However, a lot of details, including its pricing, interior and feature list, remain under wraps, so stay tuned to CarDekho for more details as and when they emerge.

Are you eagerly waiting for this eSUV? Let us know in the comments below!