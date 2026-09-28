These Tata EVs Are Now More Affordable, As Tata Introduces BaaS Pricing On Nexon EV, Sierra EV, Harrier EV And More
Tata EVs Get Up To Rs 7.3 Lakh More Affordable With BaaS!
-
- Write a comment
Tata Cars just launched the Aeris sedan last week, and now it has introduced another update for its EV portfolio by launching its Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) rental scheme. While the Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the same for a while, now Tata EVs such as the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Nexon EV also get the benefit, making them up to Rs 7.3 lakh more affordable in terms of the upfront cost. Here are all the details you need to know about this development:
Tata EV Cars BaaS Pricing
|
Model
|
Battery Pack
|
Starting Price (without BaaS)
|
Starting Price (with BaaS)
|
Tata Tiago EV
|
19 kWh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km
|
Tata Punch EV
|
30 kWh
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 6.59 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
45 kWh
|
Rs 14.34 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh + Rs 4.4 per km
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
55 kWh
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 5 per km
|
Tata Sierra EV
|
63 kWh
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 5.5 per km
|
Tata Harrier EV
|
65 kWh
|
Rs 21.79 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh + Rs 5.9 per km
All prices ex-showroom for entry-level variants
-
The two entry-level Tata EVs, namely the Tiago EV and Punch EV, have become more affordable by Rs 2.3 lakh and Rs 3.2 lakh respectively, when you opt for BaaS.
-
Interestingly, while the Punch EV has a larger battery pack, its battery rental remains identical at Rs 2.6 per km.
-
The ever-popular Nexon EV’s up-front cost gets reduced by Rs 5.35 lakh with a Rs 4.4 per km rental fee.
-
The Curvv EV, which got the Series X update earlier this year, becomes Rs 6.2 lakh more affordable under the BaaS scheme.
-
Buying the Sierra EV and Harrier EV under this scheme will save you Rs 6.8 lakh and Rs 7.3 lakh up front, respectively.
|
Note:
BaaS prices mentioned above are based on 60 km of daily usage (44 km for Tiago EV), and your final cost may vary based on various factors like loan tenure, financier, variant chosen and other factors. We suggest contacting your local Tata Cars dealership to know more.
CarDekho Says…
It's no surprise that Tata Cars is India’s largest EV carmaker, and its diverse lineup of EVs has now gotten another boost of appeal with BaaS. While essentially just a second loan for the battery, this program certainly makes its cars more accessible and will help buyers on a tight budget.
Would you buy a Tata EV on BaaS instead of paying the full price up front? Let us know in the comments below!