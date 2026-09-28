These Tata EVs Are Now More Affordable, As Tata Introduces BaaS Pricing On Nexon EV, Sierra EV, Harrier EV And More

Tata Cars just launched the Aeris sedan last week, and now it has introduced another update for its EV portfolio by launching its Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) rental scheme. While the Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the same for a while, now Tata EVs such as the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Nexon EV also get the benefit, making them up to Rs 7.3 lakh more affordable in terms of the upfront cost. Here are all the details you need to know about this development:

Tata EV Cars BaaS Pricing

Model Battery Pack Starting Price (without BaaS) Starting Price (with BaaS) Tata Tiago EV 19 kWh Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km Tata Punch EV 30 kWh Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 6.59 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh + Rs 4.4 per km Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 5 per km Tata Sierra EV 63 kWh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 5.5 per km Tata Harrier EV 65 kWh Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh + Rs 5.9 per km

All prices ex-showroom for entry-level variants

The two entry-level Tata EVs, namely the Tiago EV and Punch EV, have become more affordable by Rs 2.3 lakh and Rs 3.2 lakh respectively, when you opt for BaaS.

Interestingly, while the Punch EV has a larger battery pack, its battery rental remains identical at Rs 2.6 per km.

The ever-popular Nexon EV’s up-front cost gets reduced by Rs 5.35 lakh with a Rs 4.4 per km rental fee.

The Curvv EV, which got the Series X update earlier this year, becomes Rs 6.2 lakh more affordable under the BaaS scheme.

Buying the Sierra EV and Harrier EV under this scheme will save you Rs 6.8 lakh and Rs 7.3 lakh up front, respectively.

Note: BaaS prices mentioned above are based on 60 km of daily usage (44 km for Tiago EV), and your final cost may vary based on various factors like loan tenure, financier, variant chosen and other factors. We suggest contacting your local Tata Cars dealership to know more.

CarDekho Says…

It's no surprise that Tata Cars is India’s largest EV carmaker, and its diverse lineup of EVs has now gotten another boost of appeal with BaaS. While essentially just a second loan for the battery, this program certainly makes its cars more accessible and will help buyers on a tight budget.

Would you buy a Tata EV on BaaS instead of paying the full price up front? Let us know in the comments below!