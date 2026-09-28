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    These Tata EVs Are Now More Affordable, As Tata Introduces BaaS Pricing On Nexon EV, Sierra EV, Harrier EV And More

    Tata EVs Get Up To Rs 7.3 Lakh More Affordable With BaaS!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 28, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Published OnSep 28, 2026 18:59 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 28, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Tata EVs BaaS Pricing

    Tata Cars just launched the Aeris sedan last week, and now it has introduced another update for its EV portfolio by launching its Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) rental scheme. While the Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the same for a while, now Tata EVs such as the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Nexon EV also get the benefit, making them up to Rs 7.3 lakh more affordable in terms of the upfront cost. Here are all the details you need to know about this development: 

    Tata EV Cars BaaS Pricing

    Model

    Battery Pack

    Starting Price (without BaaS)

    Starting Price (with BaaS)

    Tata Tiago EV

    19 kWh

    Rs 6.99 lakh

    Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km

    Tata Punch EV

    30 kWh

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    Rs 6.59 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km

    Tata Nexon EV

    45 kWh

    Rs 14.34 lakh

    Rs 8.99 lakh + Rs 4.4 per km

    Tata Curvv EV

    55 kWh

    Rs 17.19 lakh

    Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 5 per km

    Tata Sierra EV

    63 kWh

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 5.5 per km

    Tata Harrier EV

    65 kWh

    Rs 21.79 lakh

    Rs 14.49 lakh + Rs 5.9 per km

    All prices ex-showroom for entry-level variants

    • The two entry-level Tata EVs, namely the Tiago EV and Punch EV, have become more affordable by Rs 2.3 lakh and Rs 3.2 lakh respectively, when you opt for BaaS.

    Tata Tiago EV

    • Interestingly, while the Punch EV has a larger battery pack, its battery rental remains identical at Rs 2.6 per km.

    • The ever-popular Nexon EV’s up-front cost gets reduced by Rs 5.35 lakh with a Rs 4.4 per km rental fee.

    Tata Nexon EV

    • The Curvv EV, which got the Series X update earlier this year, becomes Rs 6.2 lakh more affordable under the BaaS scheme.

    • Buying the Sierra EV and Harrier EV under this scheme will save you Rs 6.8 lakh and Rs 7.3 lakh up front, respectively.

    Tata Harrier EV

    Note:

    BaaS prices mentioned above are based on 60 km of daily usage (44 km for Tiago EV), and your final cost may vary based on various factors like loan tenure, financier, variant chosen and other factors. We suggest contacting your local Tata Cars dealership to know more.

    CarDekho Says…

    It's no surprise that Tata Cars is India’s largest EV carmaker, and its diverse lineup of EVs has now gotten another boost of appeal with BaaS. While essentially just a second loan for the battery, this program certainly makes its cars more accessible and will help buyers on a tight budget.

    Would you buy a Tata EV on BaaS instead of paying the full price up front? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    These Tata EVs Are Now More Affordable, As Tata Introduces BaaS Pricing On Nexon EV, Sierra EV, Harrier EV And More
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