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    2026 Tata Aeris Vs Tata Tigor Compared: New Name, But How Different Is It?

    The Tigor is gone; the Aeris is here! But how much has actually changed?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Sep 25, 2026 16:32 IST
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    Published OnSep 25, 2026 16:29 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 25, 2026 16:32 IST
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    Tata Aeris vs Tata Tigor

    The Tata Tigor has finally made way for the Aeris, almost a decade after it first arrived in 2017. Tata’s new compact sedan brings a fresh design, a more premium cabin and a host of new features to the segment. 

    So, how much has really changed over the old sedan, and what has Tata decided to carry forward? Let’s break it all down.

    Price

    Model

    Tata Aeris

    Tata Tigor

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh

    Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

    Design

    Starting from the design language, where the Tigor employed a curvy and chic design language, its replacement, the Aeris takes a more mature approach while retaining a lot of the funky elements of its predecessor.

    Up front, the Aeris features slim LED headlamps, a gloss-black faux grille and a sculpted bumper with ‘C-shaped’ contours and LED fog lamps. On the other hand, the Tigor got a large curvy grille with chrome detailing, larger headlamp cluster and a more traditional looking bumper with a lower air dam and halogen headlamps.

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Tigor

    In profile, the Aeris gets a unique roofline with a ‘notchback’ roofline that frees up boot space. The Tigor looks quite similar as well, with the exception of chrome garnish for door handles, a different alloy-wheel design and a badge at the bottom of front doors, all of which is available in its replacement.

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Tigor

    The rear-end styling is where you see the two completely different personalities of the sedans. Where the Aeris has a bolder look with a connected LED taillamp setup and a sleeker bumper with a registration plate housing, the Tigor got conventionally-styled wraparound LED taillamps and a curvy bumper. The registration plate housing was also present on its bootlid.  

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Tigor

    Colour Options

    The new Tata Aeris has been launched with 6 exterior shades in its colour palette. Here is the list of colour options compared to the Tigor.

    Tata Aeris

    Tata Tigor

    Dandeli Drizzle (Purple)

    Supernova Copper

    Daytona Grey

    Meteor Bronze

    Nitro Crimson (Red)

    Arizona Blue

    Dune Glow (Gold)

    Daytona Grey

    Pure Grey

    Pristine White

    Pristine White

    -

    If you want to know which variant of the Aeris is available with which colour options, you can check out our variant-wise colour options article.

    Interior

    The interior of the Aeris is much neater and more premium than the one that was available with the Tigor, and the design is heavily based on the facelifted Tiago. The colour scheme, however, is completely different from both models.

    The Aeris gets a beige cabin theme with subtle black inserts compared to the cabin of the Tigor, which was predominantly finished in a brown and white scheme. The dashboard design of the Aeris is all-new and features a sleek and minimalist look with fabric inserts and free-standing displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. It also gets an updated steering wheel with a matte finish. On the other hand, the Tigor got a lot more of piano-black accents throughout the cabin and a curvier design overall. Its gloss-black steering wheel was also prone to scratches. 

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Tigor Facelift

    The Aeris also gets a brand-new centre console with a rotary gear selector dial in the AMT variants. The Tigor featured a  conventional gear shifter here instead, but also offered a lot more space for knick-knacks and individual centre armrests as well.

    Talking of the rear seat, not much has changed and the Aeris continues to offer a lot of space for its size. Conveniences also remain similar as the Tigor, with a centre armrest. Although the addition of rear AC vents will certainly make for a better experince.

    Features

    We all know that Tata likes to go all out on tech, and the Aeris is no exception. However, since the Tigor was also updated with some additional features before being replaced, the differences here are not that much.

    Features

    Tata Aeris

    Tata Tigor

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED Fog Lamps

    Wheels

    15-inch Alloys

    15-inch Alloys

    ORVMs

    Dual-tone Finish

    Piano Black

    Connected LED Tail Lamps

    Cabin Theme

    Beige & Light Brown

    Brown & Dark Grey

    Seat Upholstery

    Semi-leatherette 

    Fabric

    Soft Touch Padding On Dashboard & Door Pads

    Automatic Climate Control

    Rear AC Vents

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Instrument Cluster

    5-inch Semi-digital Driver’s Display

    Coloured MID

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.25-inch

    10.25-inch

    Android Auto

    ✅(Wireless)

    ✅(Wireless)

    Apple CarPlay

    ✅(Wireless)

    ✅(Wireless)

    Sound System

    6-speaker

    8-speaker

    Electrically Adjustable ORVMs

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Front Seat Ventilation 

    Airbags

    6 Airbags As Standard

    Dual-front Airbags

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Hill Hold Assist

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Rearview Camera

    360-degree Camera

    360-degree Camera

    Blind Spot Monitor

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

    While the Aeris gets a less premium sound system compared to the Tigor, it gets a lot of premium features like a semi-digital driver's display and even a wireless phone charger.

    Safety has also been improved with 6 airbags as standard, and the addition of a blind-spot view monitor is welcome.

    Powertrain Options

    While a lot has changed in terms of the design, cabin, and features, the powertrain options have remained exactly the same. The Aeris gets the same petrol and CNG powertrains as the Tigor, and here are the details:

    Engine

    1.2-litre Naturally-aspirated (NA) Petrol

    1.2-litre Naturally-aspirated (NA) Petrol + CNG

    Number Of Cylinders

    3

    3

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    * MT = Manual Transmission, AMT = Automated Manual Transmission

    CarDekho Says…

    The Aeris marks a fresh start for Tata in the compact sedan segment, replacing the Tigor with a new name, a new design and a more premium cabin. While the underlying 1.2-litre petrol and CNG powertrains have been carried over, almost everything around them has received a significant update.

    The real question is whether these changes make the Aeris a meaningful step up over the Tigor, and on paper, there is certainly a lot that is new. Stay tuned to CarDekho, as we get a chance to drive the new Aeris and bring you a more detailed first-drive experience, including our impressions of its performance, ride and handling.

    Other than the Tata Aeris, the sub-compact sedan segment also offers models like:

    • Maruti Dzire: Great all-rounder in the segment with a comfortable ride and a fuel-efficient powertrain.
    • Honda Amaze: Only one in the segment to get a CVT automatic, which helps it give a refined drive. 
    • Hyundai Aura: Due for an update and misses out on some features. But it still gets the basics right.
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