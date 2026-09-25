2026 Tata Aeris Vs Tata Tigor Compared: New Name, But How Different Is It?

The Tata Tigor has finally made way for the Aeris, almost a decade after it first arrived in 2017. Tata’s new compact sedan brings a fresh design, a more premium cabin and a host of new features to the segment.

So, how much has really changed over the old sedan, and what has Tata decided to carry forward? Let’s break it all down.

Price

Model Tata Aeris Tata Tigor Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

Despite being its replacement, the Aeris’ starting price is more affordable than the Tigor by Rs 41,000.

However, when it comes to the top-spec variants, the Aeris is the more expensive one by a margin of Rs 64,000.

Take a look at the detailed variant-wise pricing of the Aeris here.

Design

Starting from the design language, where the Tigor employed a curvy and chic design language, its replacement, the Aeris takes a more mature approach while retaining a lot of the funky elements of its predecessor.

Up front, the Aeris features slim LED headlamps, a gloss-black faux grille and a sculpted bumper with ‘C-shaped’ contours and LED fog lamps. On the other hand, the Tigor got a large curvy grille with chrome detailing, larger headlamp cluster and a more traditional looking bumper with a lower air dam and halogen headlamps.

In profile, the Aeris gets a unique roofline with a ‘notchback’ roofline that frees up boot space. The Tigor looks quite similar as well, with the exception of chrome garnish for door handles, a different alloy-wheel design and a badge at the bottom of front doors, all of which is available in its replacement.

The rear-end styling is where you see the two completely different personalities of the sedans. Where the Aeris has a bolder look with a connected LED taillamp setup and a sleeker bumper with a registration plate housing, the Tigor got conventionally-styled wraparound LED taillamps and a curvy bumper. The registration plate housing was also present on its bootlid.

Colour Options

The new Tata Aeris has been launched with 6 exterior shades in its colour palette. Here is the list of colour options compared to the Tigor.

Tata Aeris Tata Tigor Dandeli Drizzle (Purple) Supernova Copper Daytona Grey Meteor Bronze Nitro Crimson (Red) Arizona Blue Dune Glow (Gold) Daytona Grey Pure Grey Pristine White Pristine White -

If you want to know which variant of the Aeris is available with which colour options, you can check out our variant-wise colour options article.

Interior

The interior of the Aeris is much neater and more premium than the one that was available with the Tigor, and the design is heavily based on the facelifted Tiago. The colour scheme, however, is completely different from both models.

The Aeris gets a beige cabin theme with subtle black inserts compared to the cabin of the Tigor, which was predominantly finished in a brown and white scheme. The dashboard design of the Aeris is all-new and features a sleek and minimalist look with fabric inserts and free-standing displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. It also gets an updated steering wheel with a matte finish. On the other hand, the Tigor got a lot more of piano-black accents throughout the cabin and a curvier design overall. Its gloss-black steering wheel was also prone to scratches.

The Aeris also gets a brand-new centre console with a rotary gear selector dial in the AMT variants. The Tigor featured a conventional gear shifter here instead, but also offered a lot more space for knick-knacks and individual centre armrests as well.

Talking of the rear seat, not much has changed and the Aeris continues to offer a lot of space for its size. Conveniences also remain similar as the Tigor, with a centre armrest. Although the addition of rear AC vents will certainly make for a better experince.

Features

We all know that Tata likes to go all out on tech, and the Aeris is no exception. However, since the Tigor was also updated with some additional features before being replaced, the differences here are not that much.

Features Tata Aeris Tata Tigor LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Fog Lamps ✅ ❌ Wheels 15-inch Alloys 15-inch Alloys ORVMs Dual-tone Finish Piano Black Connected LED Tail Lamps ✅ ❌ Cabin Theme Beige & Light Brown Brown & Dark Grey Seat Upholstery Semi-leatherette Fabric Soft Touch Padding On Dashboard & Door Pads ✅ ❌ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 5-inch Semi-digital Driver’s Display Coloured MID Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.25-inch 10.25-inch Android Auto ✅(Wireless) ✅(Wireless) Apple CarPlay ✅(Wireless) ✅(Wireless) Sound System 6-speaker 8-speaker Electrically Adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ❌ Front Seat Ventilation ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 Airbags As Standard Dual-front Airbags Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ Hill Hold Assist ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Rearview Camera 360-degree Camera 360-degree Camera Blind Spot Monitor ✅ ❌ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors ✅ ✅

While the Aeris gets a less premium sound system compared to the Tigor, it gets a lot of premium features like a semi-digital driver's display and even a wireless phone charger.

Safety has also been improved with 6 airbags as standard, and the addition of a blind-spot view monitor is welcome.

Powertrain Options

While a lot has changed in terms of the design, cabin, and features, the powertrain options have remained exactly the same. The Aeris gets the same petrol and CNG powertrains as the Tigor, and here are the details:

Engine 1.2-litre Naturally-aspirated (NA) Petrol 1.2-litre Naturally-aspirated (NA) Petrol + CNG Number Of Cylinders 3 3 Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

* MT = Manual Transmission, AMT = Automated Manual Transmission

CarDekho Says…

The Aeris marks a fresh start for Tata in the compact sedan segment, replacing the Tigor with a new name, a new design and a more premium cabin. While the underlying 1.2-litre petrol and CNG powertrains have been carried over, almost everything around them has received a significant update.

The real question is whether these changes make the Aeris a meaningful step up over the Tigor, and on paper, there is certainly a lot that is new. Stay tuned to CarDekho, as we get a chance to drive the new Aeris and bring you a more detailed first-drive experience, including our impressions of its performance, ride and handling.

Other than the Tata Aeris, the sub-compact sedan segment also offers models like: