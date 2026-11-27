With a range of best-selling products like the Creta SUV, the compact hatchback Grand i10 Nios, and the Hyundai Venue, chances are that you are looking to buy a Hyundai as your next car purchase. However, the prospect is now going to get more expensive, as Hyundai is set to increase prices from December 2026 onwards. With most automotive manufacturers also raising their prices, let’s see what has prompted the automaker to make this move, and what it means for you:

About Hyundai’s Price Hike

After an action-packed festive season, Hyundai India has now decided to raise prices across select products and variants in its lineup. Citing rising input costs as the primary reason for the price hike, the carmaker has emphasised that it has decided to absorb a large chunk of the impact, but has had to pass on a small portion of the costs to customers.

Coming into effect from December 1, 2026, Hyundai will be increasing prices on select models, depending on the variant you select. We are yet to learn the products and the extent to which this change will impact them, although the maximum amount has been announced to be Rs 8,000.

Current Lineup Of Hyundai Cars

Currently, Hyundai India offers a lineup of 14 models in its portfolio, across hatchback, sedan, and SUV bodystyles. It also offers two EVs. Here is a look at the entire Hyundai range:

ICE EV Grand i10 Nios Creta Electric i20 Ioniq 5 I20 N Line - Aura - Verna - Bayon - Exter - Venue - Venue N Line - Creta - Creta N Line - Alcazar -

What’s Next For Hyundai?

Hyundai last year shared its detailed revival plan for its India operations, which included 26 new launches coming till FY2030. Next in line after the recently launched Bayon SUV is the new-generation Creta, which has been spied testing numerous times. It is also preparing to enter the compact electric space with the Ioniq P, which was spotted testing on Indian roads. Along with competing in the electric vehicle segment, Hyundai is also targeting the luxury segment with the Genesis brand, which is set to make its mark in India next year.

CarDekho Says…

Despite the challenges in acquiring raw materials and supply chain issues, Hyundai is going to shoulder a lot of the impact, with only a maximum of Rs 8,000 price increase across its products, while rival manufacturers such as Maruti and Tata have also recently announced similar measures, but with higher increases.

However, with its core products positioned within fiercely competitive segments, it may also slightly diminish their appeal, especially given their already premium positioning.

Which is your favourite Hyundai car? Let us know in the comments below.