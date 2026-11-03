Hyundai Trademarks ‘Ioniq P’ In India, Could Be The Name For Its Upcoming Sub-4 Metre Electric SUV!

The fiscal year 2026-27 seems to be a big one for Hyundai India as it has a slew of new product launches. It includes the recently launched Hyundai Bayon and also the upcoming sub-4m electric SUV, which will become Hyundai’s most affordable electric car in India. Now, it looks like the carmaker has zeroed in on a name for the EV as hinted by a recent trademark filing.

What Does The Trademark Include?

You will be able to find the name ‘Ioniq P’ on the official trademark registration website under the search class 12 and the ‘Ioniq’ string. However, it is only a trademark filing, and so we urge all our readers to take it with a pinch of salt, as not all trademark names make it onto the production-spec models.

Having said that, what makes us believe that the upcoming Hyundai EV will likely bear this name is that it was mentioned in the carmaker’s recent quarterly earnings call, thereby making it a definitive probability.

It also puts the car in Hyundai’s EV family tree under the ‘Ioniq’ umbrella, with the Ioniq 5 already on sale in India and the Ioniq 6 expected soon.

More Details About Hyundai’s Upcoming EV

The electric SUV, which has been codenamed HE1i internally, is set to be a sub-4 metre offering and will be based on a dedicated EV platform.

Multiple spy shots have hinted at a typical boxy shape with a flat roofline and prominent roof rails. Other exterior design highlights are likely to include dual-pod LED headlights with pixelated LED DRLs, 16- or 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and pixelated LED taillights.

While the interior of the new Hyundai EV has not been captured on camera yet, we do expect it to be packed with a lot of tech, as seen on new-age Hyundai offerings. It could also come with the carmaker’s latest 3-spoke steering wheel and dual digital displays.

In terms of equipment, the Ioniq P is expected to come with Hyundai’s newest Pleos infotainment system, which will also likely be offered with the new-generation Creta. Other features that could be on board include ventilated front seats, a sunroof (possibly a panoramic unit too), dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety suite is likely to include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera setup, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Although there is no official confirmation about the electric powertrain of the Hyundai EV for now, the carmaker had previously confirmed that it will be getting two battery options to choose from, with a claimed range of up to 500 km. Fast DC charging capability will be on offer for quick top-ups to enable long-distance road trips.

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq P is expected to be introduced in our market sometime in the first quarter of calendar year 2027. We believe it will have a starting price of Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a rival to the Tata Nexon EV, the Kia Syros EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, while also taking on other similarly priced electric offerings such as the Tata Punch EV and the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

CarDekho Says…

Both the trademark filing for the name and Hyundai’s hint towards the EV in its recent earnings call almost confirm that the new model will be called the Ioniq P. The Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) space is getting popular among buyers looking to pick a compact electric vehicle, and so Hyundai seems right on time to take a shot at it.

It could be a gamechanger for Hyundai in the EV space, provided the carmaker is able to price it right and offer it with a competitive electric powertrain to help it go up against established rivals.

What do you think about the Ioniq brand, coming at a more reachable price in India? Let us know in the comments!

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