2027 Hyundai Creta Interiors Spied, Here Is What We Can See

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Creta lovers can rejoice as the 2027 Hyundai Creta has been spied, once again. The spy shots of the 2027 Creta reveal a new dashboard layout, new design elements and some features. Additionally, the car will grow in size, when compared to the current generation Hyundai Creta.

Whilst there is no doubt that the king of compact SUVs is the Hyundai Creta, it's also an SUV that is now due for an update. Let’s have a look at what the latest spy shots reveal about the upcoming car.

What Can Be Seen Inside?

The spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Creta reveal a newly designed dashboard, with a brand new two-spoke steering wheel, a massive infotainment touchscreen (likely to be around 15-inches in size) at the centre that features Hyundai’s Pleos interface system, along with a slim digital driver display. The overall setup is similar to what is seen in the internationally available Hyundai Ioniq 3.

Pleos Connect is essentially Hyundai’s next generation infotainment system. Hyundai cars which come with Pleos Connect combine a central infotainment screen, a slim digital driver’s display, along with physical buttons for important functionalities. It also has in-built Gleo AI, which can be used for controlling various in-car functions and even asking questions and interacting with it.

Other highlights include a dual-tone off-white and grey colour themed cabin, that is also visible on the door trims and seats. Another major aspect of the interior overhaul is the centre console of the new Hyundai Creta. It is now minimalist and now features twin cup holders and front armrest. The door trims also feature funky silver-coloured line patterns.

At the back, the same line patterns can be seen on the rear passenger door trims. Additionally, like the current Creta, the new one also comes with Boss Mode, where rear-seat passengers can adjust the front co-passenger seat for more legroom. It continues to come with rear AC vents, a centre armrest with cupholders, and sunblinds. If you want to know how the Creta looks from the outside, tap this link.

Expected Features & Safety Features

Apart from the aforementioned displays, the new Creta is expected to pack some new features such as a head-up display, multi-coloured ambient lighting, and a few more gizmos. Some of the features of the older Creta like the 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger are expected to remain on offer.

Safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill descent control (HDC), hill start assist (HSA), 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) will be on offer. However, we do expect a more advanced version of the autonomous driver’s assistance systems (ADAS) to be on offer.

Expected Powertrain

The 2027 Hyundai Creta is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the current Creta. But the bigger news is that the Creta is highly likely to come with a hybrid powertrain, which will be great news for those looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle. Specifications of the engine options are as follows:

Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.6-litre Strong Hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed DCT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 154 PS (Front-wheel drive) / 178 PS (All-wheel drive) Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm TBA

*MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuous Variable Transmission, AT - Torque Converter Automatic, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission

The 2027 Creta’s hybrid powertrain is expected to be the same one as the Seltos hybrid that was showcased at the Paris Motor Show. We expect the front-wheel drive version to be offered in India.

Also, we also expect Hyundai to offer the next-gen Creta with the all-electric version and the sportier N-Line model as well.

Expected Price & Rivals

The upcoming Hyundai Creta’s price is expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The rivals of the Hyundai Creta are Hyundai Bayon, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Citroen Aircross X, and MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

With an increase in dimensions, an overhauled interior and new features on offer, the new Hyundai Creta does seem to be a promising car to wait for. It does seem to rewrite the segment and with the introduction of a hybrid powertrain, it will appeal to those who want a car with fuel efficiency on top of their mind. Overall, if you’re eyeing for the new Creta, we would recommend you to wait for it until its launch, which is expected to happen sometime in 2027.

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