Meet The Latest Popemobile; Ninth-Generation Toyota Hilux Joins The Vatican Fleet In Argentina!

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The new-generation Toyota Hilux, which recently arrived in India, has now been chosen as the Vatican’s latest Popemobile. This one-off pickup joins the fleet of Vatican, which has varied vehicles which are specifically designed for them.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Hilux Becomes The New Popemobile!

The automotive world features several unique one-off models created by renowned manufacturers, including custom-crafted vehicles built for specific figures. Among them is the Pope, head of the Vatican, who travels in custom-built vehicles widely known as ‘popemobiles’.

Although the papal fleet has previously utilized various vehicles, including models based on SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the newest vehicle added to the fleet is a customized Toyota Hilux. What makes this Hilux particularly notable is that this generation has not yet debuted in Argentina, where the previous-generation model remains on sale. This new Hilux is yet to start production of the newer generation in Argentina, and currently two units of the Hilux popemobile are created, which will be maintained by Toyota.

Let’s take a look at what changes were made to it:

Special Changes

Up front, this Hilux features Vatican flags which are mounted on the front fender, while the grille and LED headlamps are carried over from the standard version of the pickup. As all of the popemobiles are painted White, this Hilux is also in White shade, with the wheel arches, ORVMs, front and rear bumper also finished in the same colour.

Towards the rear, it features a dome which is curved and transparent, made of polycarbonate for the Pope, which even has built-in LED lighting in it. The back area can be accessed using electric stairways and can accommodate up to 5 persons, which have been designed as per the Vatican’s requirements.

The Hilux popemobile also packs in features like a central seat for the Pope, two auxiliary seats, which are all in white eco-leather, along with red floor covering and safety railings as well. The steps at the rear are designed to withstand up to a 200 kg vertical load.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Toyota Hilux Popemobile:

Model Toyota Hilux, Special Open-Cab Engine 2.8-litre diesel Drivetrain 4x4 Transmission 8-speed AT (Torque Converter) Weight 2935 kg Tyre Size 265/60/18 Access to papal area Rear electric stairway and integrated seating Length 5500 mm Width 2100 mm Height 3100 mm Wheelbase 3085 mm

About the Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux is a popular pickup truck that has recently received a generation update in India.

The Hilux in its ninth generation, gets an updated butch face upfront, with a massive body-coloured grille, with honeycomb details and piano black strip, housing the Toyota logo in it. In the profile, it looks very dominating with its large off-road ready wheels, thick wheel arch cladding, that does make it look more serious than before.

The rear has been kept simple, with vertical LED taillamps, chunky bumpers, and a tailgate with Toyota lettering in the center.

The new-generation Hilux gets features such as a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, and manual AC.

In terms of safety as well, the Hilux packs the basics well and includes 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, it borrows the 2.8-litre diesel powertrain from the Fortuner. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel Power 204 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD/4WD

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive, RWD- Rear Wheel Drive

Price And Rivals

The Toyota Hilux in India ranges from Rs 31.99 lakh to Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Hilux has only one direct rival in India in the form of the Isuzu V-Cross. However, it can also be an alternative to body-on-frame SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, and the Isuzu MU-X.

CarDekho Says..

The Popemobile has always been about function over flash, and the Hilux suits that job well. It’s tough, reliable, and has the 4x4 hardware to handle crowds, long routes, and rough roads. We also like that the Vatican picked the latest-gen model, which is a nice nod to the Hilux’s global popularity.

For us, it’s one of the cooler Popemobiles in recent times, and a proud moment for Toyota’s pickup. Would you have picked the Hilux for the job? Let us know in the comments.