Top 10 Safest Cars To Buy This Diwali, According To Bharat NCAP Crash Tests!

With the festive season around the corner, many buyers will be looking at different options before bringing home a new car. While features, design and price continue to influence the decision, safety is becoming an equally important part of the conversation. Bharat NCAP has now crash-tested a wide range of cars, and some of the latest results show just how close the competition has become at the top.

In this report, we take a look at the 10 SUVs that have secured a full 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Two of them have scored a perfect 32 out of 32 for adult occupant protection, while several others have crossed the 31-point mark. Child protection scores are also strong across the list, with all 10 SUVs scoring at least 43 out of 49.

Tata Harrier EV - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating Adult Safety Score: 32/ 32 Child Safety Score: 45/ 49

The Tata Harrier EV sets the benchmark on this list with a perfect 32 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection. It also scored 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection, giving it a full 5-star rating in both areas. In fact, the Harrier EV scored full marks in both the frontal offset and side movable barrier tests, with all critical body regions receiving a ‘good’ protection rating.

The strong result is backed by a comprehensive safety package. The Harrier EV gets seven airbags, along with a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts and Level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra XEV 9e - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 32/ 32

Child Safety Score: 45/ 49

The Mahindra XEV 9e matches the Harrier EV with 32 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. That gives it a combined score of 77 out of 81, putting it right alongside its rival in the Bharat NCAP results. The XEV 9e also received ‘good’ protection ratings for all critical body regions in both the frontal and side crash tests.

It gets six airbags as standard, while higher-spec variants feature seven airbags, along with a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring and a Level-2 ADAS suite that includes features such as forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Mahindra BE 6 - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.97/ 32

Child Safety Score: 45/ 49

The BE 6 comes remarkably close to the XEV 9e, scoring 31.97 out of 32 for adult protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. While it missed the perfect adult score by just 0.03 points, its overall 5-star rating remains unchanged. The only notable deduction in the frontal offset test came from the driver's right tibia, which received an ‘adequate’ protection rating, while other key areas were rated ‘good’.

The BE 6 shares many of its safety features with the XEV 9e. It gets six airbags as standard, with up to seven available, along with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts and Level-2 ADAS.

2026 Kia Seltos - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.70/ 32

Child Safety Score: 45/ 49

The Kia Seltos joins the list with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, with an adult protection score of 31.70 out of 32 and a child protection score of 45 out of 49. Its 16 out of 16 score in the side movable barrier test is particularly notable, while the SUV also passed the side pole impact test.

The Seltos also combines this crash-test performance with a comprehensive safety package. It gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts and tyre pressure monitoring. A 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are also available, with features such as adaptive cruise control and other driver-assistance functions.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.66/ 32

Child Safety Score: 43/ 49

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is another model that has crossed the 31-point mark for adult occupant protection, scoring 31.66 out of 32. It also secured 43 out of 49 for child protection, earning a 5-star rating in both categories. In the child safety tests, the Victoris scored full marks in the frontal and side impact tests involving both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies.

The Victoris comes with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and hill-hold assist. Higher-spec variants add equipment such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS. This includes features such as lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.49/ 32

Child Safety Score: 43/ 49

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks the brand's entry into the electric SUV space, and its Bharat NCAP result gives it a strong safety credential as well. It scored 31.49 out of 32 for adult protection and 43 out of 49 for child protection, securing a 5-star rating in both categories. In the side impact test, it scored a full 16 out of 16.

The e Vitara comes equipped with seven airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, electronic stability control and Level-2 ADAS. In the child protection assessment, it scored a perfect 24 out of 24 in the dynamic test and 12 out of 12 for child restraint system installation.

2026 Hyundai Venue - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.15/ 32

Child Safety Score: 44.46/ 49

The facelifted Hyundai Venue also entered the 5-star club, with an adult occupant protection score of 31.15 out of 32 and a child protection score of 44.46 out of 49. It scored a full 16 out of 16 in the side impact test, while the frontal offset test returned 15.15 out of 16.

The Venue's safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold control and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. Hyundai has also updated the 2026 Venue with Level-2 ADAS, while a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors is available as well. In the child protection assessment, it scored 23.46 out of 24 in the dynamic test and a full 12 out of 12 for child restraint system installation.

Tata Sierra - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.14/ 32

Child Safety Score: 44.73/ 49

The Tata Sierra is another recent addition to the 5-star Bharat NCAP club, scoring 31.14 out of 32 for adult protection and 44.73 out of 49 for child protection. It scored 15.14 out of 16 in the frontal offset test and a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side movable barrier test, while also clearing the side pole impact test.

For child protection, the Sierra scored 23.73 out of 24 in the dynamic assessment. Its safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera system and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Punch EV - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.09/ 32

Child Safety Score: 45/ 49

The Tata Punch EV shows that a strong Bharat NCAP result is not limited to larger SUVs. The electric micro-SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection, earning a 5-star rating in both categories. It also scored full marks in the dynamic child protection tests.

The Punch EV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist, TPMS, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts as standard. Higher-spec variants add features such as a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Mahindra Thar Roxx - 5 Stars

5-star BNCAP Crash Rating

Adult Safety Score: 31.09/ 32

Child Safety Score: 45/ 49

The Mahindra Thar Roxx completes this list with an adult protection score of 31.09 out of 32 and a child protection score of 45 out of 49. More importantly, it became the first body-on-frame SUV to receive a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, adding a strong safety result to its more traditional SUV construction.

The Thar Roxx gets six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold and hill-descent control, a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It also offers Level-2 ADAS features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

CarDekho Says…

The crash testing numbers show just how close the competition has become. The Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e both achieved a perfect 32 out of 32 in adult occupant protection, while the Mahindra BE 6 came close to the mark. Even further down the list, the differences are small, with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Sierra, Tata Punch EV and Mahindra Thar Roxx all crossing the 31-point mark for adult protection.

There are premium electric SUVs such as the Harrier EV and XEV 9e, compact SUV options such as the Seltos, and smaller models such as the Punch EV. The Maruti Victoris and e Vitara also show that Maruti Suzuki has made a strong entry into the 5-star Bharat NCAP space.

However, a 5-star rating should not be looked at in isolation. The individual occupant protection scores, child protection performance and safety equipment can all add useful context when comparing cars. So, if you are planning to bring home a new SUV this Diwali, these 10 products give you a strong starting point if safety is high on your list of priorities.

Which of these 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated SUVs would you consider buying this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below.