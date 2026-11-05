Buying A Car This Diwali? These 5 Models Are The Safest According To Bharat NCAP Crash Test!

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

With Diwali around the corner, Indians often consider it an auspicious time to buy or upgrade to a new vehicle. And if you are considering buying one of the safest cars for your family, you should consider cars with the highest safety ratings.

So, here are the top 5 safest cars according to BNCAP, with its adult and child safety ratings:

Tata Harrier EV

BNCAP Rating - 5 Star

AOP: 32/32, COP: 45/49

The Tata Harrier EV scores a near-perfect 5-star safety rating from BNCAP, with an adult safety rating of 32/32 points and a child safety rating of 45/49 points. The Harrier EV is scoring marginally better than its ICE counterpart as well.

With having a strong chassis, feature-loaded cabin, and long-range capability, the cherry on top for the Harrier EV is having multiple safety aids as well, such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Mahindra XEV 9e

BNCAP Rating - 5 Star

AOP: 32/32, COP: 45/49

Another Indian manufacturer, which is also impressive for having one of the safest cars in this list, is the born-electric Mahindra XEV 9e. The XEV 9e has a full 5-star safety rating from BNCAP, with an adult safety rating of 32/32 and a child safety rating of 45/49.

The XEV 9e SUV is a unique-looking SUV with a coupe-like stance, connected LED lights in the front and rear, and helping the coupe-like roof, gives space for a massive 663 litres of boot space, making it useful for your vacation trips with family and friends.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

BNCAP Rating - 5 Star

AOP: 31.97/32, COP: 45/49

Another Mahindra car to score a full 5-star rating is from the born-electric family, the BE 6 SPORTEQ. The super futuristic-looking electric does not compromise on safety, with an adult safety rating score of 31.97/32 and a child safety score of 45/49, which is similar to the XEV 9e’s child safety score.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ needs no introduction, as it is one of the coolest-looking electric you can buy, with sharp and angular front, sloping roofline at the rear, and chunky black wheel arches, makes it look aggressive. It is also equipped with safety features such as Level-2 ADAS, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera as well.

Kia Seltos

BNCAP Rating - 5 Star

AOP: 31.70/32, COP: 45/49

Next up is the most premium-looking SUV, the Seltos. Compared to its predecessor, the current-generation Seltos makes a huge improvement, scoring a full 5-star safety rating from BNCAP. The Seltos scored 31.70/32 points in adult safety rating and 45/49 points in child safety rating.

The Seltos is a comprehensively packed compact SUV, with premium soft-touch interior elements, a dual-display setup, and dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery. As distinctive as the Seltos looks, it is also well-equipped in terms of safety features. The Seltos also has a wider range of powertrain options to cater to every type of buyer out there.

Maruti Victoris

BNCAP Rating - 5 Star

AOP: 31.66/32, COP: 43/49

The Maruti Victoris while retaining its traditional brand benefits of low maintenance, reliable engine, it has now also become the safest Maruti as well, scoring a 5-star rating BNCAP rating. The Victoris scores 31.66/32 points in the adult safety rating and 43/49 points in the child safety rating.

The Victoris offers a strong hybrid powertrain option for buyers who are in the market for a fuel-efficient compact SUV. It is also supported by the widest service network of Maruti Suzuki Arena dealers, making it hassle-free and convenient for service.

CarDekho Says..

Choosing a car for your family means putting safety high on the priority list. The five cars on this list have all earned 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings, with the Harrier EV, XEV 9e and BE 6 SPORTEQ achieving full marks for adult occupant protection.

While the scores are closely matched, each car brings something different to the table, from the Harrier EV’s SUV practicality to the XEV 9e and BE 6 SPORTEQ’s distinctive electric designs. The Kia Seltos and Maruti Victoris also offer compelling options for buyers who want a well-equipped family SUV.

Ultimately, a 5-star rating is a strong starting point, but your budget, usage and preferred powertrain should also guide your decision.

Which of these would you choose for your family?