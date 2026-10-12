2026 Hyundai Bayon India Launch On October 26; Booking And Delivery Details Announced

After a lot of teasers and spy shots, Hyundai India has finally taken the wraps off its latest SUV, the Bayon. The Bayon is the carmaker’s second compact SUV and is expected to slot bang in between the Venue and Creta. If you're interested in bringing the Bayon home, here’s a detailed read about its launch date, bookings and delivery details.

Launch Date, Bookings And Process

The new Hyundai Bayon has been unveiled today. The launch of this crossover SUV is scheduled in India on October 26.

Bookings for the Bayon have been underway for a while now for a token amount of Rs 11,000. You can book it either through Hyundai’s official website or by walking in to the nearest dealership. Do note that variants and colour details are yet to be revealed.

Delivery Timeline

Hyundai has confirmed that deliveries of the Bayon will start this festive season, and you should be able to bring one home before Diwali.

Quick Overview

The Bayon takes a unique approach with its design, with sharp lines and creases as compared to other compact SUVs. The front looks striking with slim LED DRLs, LED headlights, and silver inserts on the front bumper. The same design language is carried at the rear as well, with inverted L-shaped LED taillamps, which don’t follow the connected light trend, and a chunky rear bumper. You can take a closer look at the SUV in our in-depth unveil story.

Coming to the cabin inside, it has a new dashboard setup shared with the international spec i20 hatchback. It gets a dual-display setup which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, which comes with wireless connectivity and Generative AI.

It also has a single-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, front ventilated seats, a premium Bose sound system, a sunroof, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car features as well.

In terms of safety, the Bayon should come with 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level-2 ADAS.

Powertrain Option

The Bayon is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmission. This engine is borrowed from the Creta SUV. There won’t be any other powertrain options on offer, at least at launch.

Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price & Rivals

The Bayon is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), since it will be positioned below the Creta. It will rival the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and its sibling, Hyundai Creta

CarDekho Says..

The Bayon does stand out with its design by offering a sharper design and a feature-loaded package. It will also be positioned underneath the Creta, meaning it could have a tempting price tag. However, it is initially only going to be offered with a petrol engine, which means if you want a turbo-petrol or diesel option, you might have to look elsewhere. Regardless of that, if priced well, the Bayon has all the elements to become a success. Now, eyes are on its launch on October 26 and its price tag.