You'll Have To Wait Up Over 3 Months To Get Your Sub-4m SUV Home This January

From the list of eight sub-4m SUVs, one is readily available in 10 cities

Buying a sub-4m SUV has been a preferred choice for buyers looking for a compact yet versatile car. However, if you are looking for an SUV from this segment, take a look at their waiting periods first. The Hyundai and Mahindra SUVs can make you wait up to 3.5 months this January. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities for this month:

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months No waiting No waiting Bengaluru 0.5-1 month 1-2 months 0.5-1 month 2 months 1 week 1 month No waiting No waiting Mumbai 1-1.5 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 2 months No waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month No waiting Hyderabad 1 month 1.5 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 2 months No waiting No waiting Pune 1 month 2 months 2 months 2.5-3.5 months No waiting 1-2 months No waiting 1 week Chennai 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months No waiting No waiting Jaipur 1-2 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 0.5 month Ahmedabad 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 month 1 month 2 months No waiting 0.5 month Gurugram 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 1.5 month No waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Lucknow 1.5 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month 2 months 1 month 0.5 month Kolkata 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months No waiting 2 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Thane 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months No waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month No waiting Surat 1.5 months No waiting 1 month 2 months 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5-1 month Ghaziabad 1.5-2 months 2 months 1.5 months 2 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 0.5-1 month No waiting Chandigarh 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2.5-3 months 1 month 1 month Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1.5-2.5 months 0.5-1 month 0.5 month Patna 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months 0.5 month 2 months No waiting No waiting Faridabad 2 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 0.5 month No waiting Indore 2 months 2-2.5 months 1-2 months 2 months 0.5 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Noida 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5 month No waiting 1.5 2 2 1.5 0.5 2 0.5 0.5

Key Takeaways:

The Tata Nexon is experiencing an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. That said, buyers in New Delhi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, and Indore might have to wait 2 months to take their sub-4m SUV home. However, if you reside in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Patna you can get the delivery of your car within a month.

Those looking to buy the Maruti Brezza might have to wait up to 3 months to get their SUV home in Jaipur, while the average waiting period is 2 months. However, there’s no waiting period in Surat.

The Hyundai Venue is currently witnessing an average wait time of around 2 months. You may need to wait about 2 months in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Faridabad, and Noida, while there’s 1 month waiting time for buyers in Lucknow, Gurugram, and Surat.

The Hyundai Venue N line is facing around 1.5 months of average waiting time this January. That said, the maximum waiting time for the Venue N Line stretches to up to 3.5 months in Pune. However, customers living in New Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, and Noida can get their hands on the car in just 1 month.

The Kia Sonet has an average waiting period of less than a month this January. In fact, it is readily available for delivery in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Thane. But those who booked the Sonet in Chandigarh might have to wait for up to 2 months for delivery.

The Mahindra 3XO’s delivery can take up to 3 months for the buyers in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh. Mahindra’s subcompact SUV is currently witnessing an average waiting time of 2 months in most cities. For New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Faridabad customers, the delivery can take up to 1 month.

The Nissan Magnite is having an average waiting time of just 0.5 month this month. That said, there’s no waiting period on the subcompact SUV in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Patna.

You can drive home the Renault Kiger without any waiting time in 10 cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Thane. That said, buyers in Gurugram, Kolkata, and Chandigarh will have to wait up to 1 month to get the Renault sub-4m SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

