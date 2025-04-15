Kia Syros Vs Tata Nexon: Bharat NCAP Safety Score Compared

How does the Kia Syros fare against the Tata Nexon, which is one of the safest SUVs in the market and has also been tested by Global NCAP? We find out

The Kia Syros was recently crash tested by the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP), where the sub-4m SUV received a full 5-star rating for adult and child safety. We have already covered how it fares against its rivals, such as the Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO. In this report we compare it against the Tata Nexon, which was the first mass-market Indian car to receive a 5-star rating back in the day.

Do note that the Tata Nexon has been crash tested by both Bharat and Global NCAP. However, in the interest of keeping it fair with the Syros, we have only used the Tata Nexon’s Bharat NCAP scores in this report.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

Parameters Kia Syros Tata Nexon Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 30.21 / 32 Points 29.41 / 32 Points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 14.21 / 16 Points 14.65 / 16 Points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16 / 16 Points 14.76 / 16 Points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 44.42 / 49 Points 43.83 / 49.00 Points Child safety dynamic score 23.42 / 24 Points 22.83 / 24 Points CRS installation score 12 / 12 Points 12 / 12 Points Vehicle assessment score 9 / 13 Points 9 / 13 Points

According to the detailed information, the Kia Syros is a safer option than the Tata Nexon. It scores better in AOP and COP and only lags behind the Nexon in the front offset deformable barrier test for adult passengers. Both models are awarded similar points for the CRS installation and vehicle assessment score.

Let us have a more detailed look into the crash test results of both models:

Kia Syros BNCAP Test Explained

The frontal offset deformable barrier crash test revealed that the driver of the Kia Syros is offered good protection for the head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet, while the chest and both tibias are offered adequate protection. The co-driver enjoys good protection on all body parts except the right tibia.

With regards to the side moveable barrier tests and side-pole impact tests, all assessed body parts of the driver received good protection.

The COP tests involve testing front and side impacts on 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies. The Syros received 7.58 (out of 8) for the 18-month-old dummy and 7.84 (out of 8) for the 3-year-old dummy in the front test. It scored a full 4 points for the side impact tests.

Also Check Out: Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: A Detailed Look At The Special Edition SUV coupe In 12 Images

Tata Nexon BNCAP Tests

The Tata Nexon offered good protection for the thighs and heads of both front passengers. The driver is offered adequate protection for the chest, while the tibias of both passengers are also rated as adequate.

The side-movable barrier test revealed that the chest is offered adequate protection while the rest of the body parts affected are rated good. All body parts were offered good protection in the side pole impact test.

When the child safety results are considered, the Nexon scored 7 (out of 8) for the 18-month-old test dummy and 7.83 (out of 8) for the 3-year-old test dummy in the front impact test. For the side impact test, the Nexon was awarded the maximum points of 4 for both dummies.

Final Takeaway

The Kia Syros scored better than the Tata Nexon in AOP by 0.8 points. The Syros offers good protection for the left tibia in frontal tests and chest in the side moveable barrier, which were rated as adequate in the Nexon.

The Kia Syros also outperforms the Nexon in terms of COP score, where the Korean offers better front protection for the 18-month-old dummy, while the differences in other aspects are minor. The CRS installation score, along with the vehicle assessment score, is similar for both offerings.

Safety Suite

The Kia Syros offers 6 airbags (as standard), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision warning.

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and front parking sensors. The Tata Nexon does not come with ADAS.

Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is priced between Rs 9 lakh and 17.80 lakh, while the Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh. They both rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Hyundai Venue.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.