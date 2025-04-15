All
    Kia Syros Vs Tata Nexon: Bharat NCAP Safety Score Compared

    Modified On Apr 15, 2025 03:08 PM By Kartik

    1.6K Views
    How does the Kia Syros fare against the Tata Nexon, which is one of the safest SUVs in the market and has also been tested by Global NCAP? We find out

    Syros Vs Nexon Crash Test Comapred

    The Kia Syros was recently crash tested by the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP), where the sub-4m SUV received a full 5-star rating for adult and child safety. We have already covered how it fares against its rivals, such as the Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO. In this report we compare it against the Tata Nexon, which was the first mass-market Indian car to receive a 5-star rating back in the day. 

    Do note that the Tata Nexon has been crash tested by both Bharat and Global NCAP. However, in the interest of keeping it fair with the Syros, we have only used the Tata Nexon’s Bharat NCAP scores in this report. 

    Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

    Parameters 

    Kia Syros 

    Tata Nexon 

    Adult Safety Rating 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 

    30.21 / 32 Points

    29.41 / 32 Points 

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score

    14.21 / 16 Points

    14.65 / 16 Points 

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score

    16 / 16 Points

    14.76 / 16 Points 

    Child safety rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Child Occupant Protection  (COP) score

    44.42 / 49 Points

    43.83 / 49.00 Points 

    Child safety dynamic score

    23.42 / 24 Points

    22.83 / 24 Points 

    CRS installation score

    12 / 12 Points

    12 / 12 Points

    Vehicle assessment score

    9 / 13 Points

    9 / 13 Points

     According to the detailed information, the Kia Syros is a safer option than the Tata Nexon. It scores better in AOP and COP and only lags behind the Nexon in the front offset deformable barrier test for adult passengers. Both models are awarded similar points for the CRS installation and vehicle assessment score.

     Let us have a more detailed look into the crash test results of both models: 

    Kia Syros BNCAP Test Explained  

    Kia Syros

    The frontal offset deformable barrier crash test revealed that the driver of the Kia Syros is offered good protection for the head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet, while the chest and both tibias are offered adequate protection. The co-driver enjoys good protection on all body parts except the right tibia. 

    Kia Syros Crash Test

    With regards to the side moveable barrier tests and side-pole impact tests, all assessed body parts of the driver received good protection.  

    The COP tests involve testing front and side impacts on 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies. The Syros received 7.58 (out of 8) for the 18-month-old dummy and 7.84 (out of 8) for the 3-year-old dummy in the front test. It scored a full 4 points for the side impact tests. 

    Also Check Out: Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: A Detailed Look At The Special Edition SUV coupe In 12 Images

    Tata Nexon BNCAP Tests 

    Tata Nexon

    The Tata Nexon offered good protection for the thighs and heads of both front passengers. The driver is offered adequate protection for the chest, while the tibias of both passengers are also rated as adequate. 

    Tata Nexon Crash Test

    The side-movable barrier test revealed that the chest is offered adequate protection while the rest of the body parts affected are rated good. All body parts were offered good protection in  the side pole impact test. 

    When the child safety results are considered, the Nexon scored 7 (out of 8) for the 18-month-old test dummy and 7.83 (out of 8) for the 3-year-old test dummy in the front impact test. For the side impact test, the Nexon was awarded the maximum points of 4 for both dummies. 

    Final Takeaway 

    The Kia Syros scored better than the Tata Nexon in AOP by 0.8 points. The Syros offers good protection for the left tibia in frontal tests and chest in the side moveable barrier, which were rated as adequate in the Nexon. 

    The Kia Syros also outperforms the Nexon in terms of COP score, where the Korean offers better front protection for the 18-month-old dummy, while the differences in other aspects are minor. The CRS installation score, along with the vehicle assessment score, is similar for both offerings. 

    Safety Suite 

    The Kia Syros offers 6 airbags (as standard), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision warning. 

    Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and front parking sensors. The Tata Nexon does not come with ADAS.

    Price And Rivals 

    The Kia Syros is priced between Rs 9 lakh and 17.80 lakh, while the Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh. They both rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Hyundai Venue.  

    Write your Comment on Kia Syros

    1 comment
    1
    S
    seshachalam
    Apr 15, 2025, 4:12:28 PM

    Safest car in modern days

