Modified On Dec 06, 2022

The carmaker is offering cash, exchange and corporate benefits on its Arena lineup this month

Highest discounts of Rs 75,000 are on the CNG trims of S-Presso and Celerio.

Some trims of Alto K10 and WagonR get discounts of up to Rs 57,000.

Alto 800 gets a maximum discount of Rs 55,000.

No benefits for the Brezza or Ertiga.

These offers are valid till the end of this year.

Year-end offers for the Maruti Arena lineup are here with savings to be made on the purchase of most models. All models except the Brezza and Ertiga can be had with a cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The model-wise offers are detailed below.

Alto 800

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 55,000

Alto 800 is the carmaker’s most affordable offering.

The highest savings stated above are for the CNG variant.

All petrol variants get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

The Std variant only gets Rs 10,000 cash discount and corporate discount for a total of Rs 17,000.

Prices for the Alto 800 range from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh.

Alto K10

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 57,000

The most savings are offered on the manual LXi variant.

The CNG variant gets the same cash discount but the VXi and VXi+ manual variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000.

There are no cash discounts on the AMT variants which comes with savings of up to Rs 22,000 only.

A corporate discount of Rs 7,000 is offered on all variants except for CNG.

CNG trims still get savings of up to Rs 50,000.

The Alto K10's prices range between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.95 lakh.

S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 75,000

The maximum benefits are for the CNG variants.

The manual petrol variants get a cash discount of Rs 45,000 and the AMT variants don’t get it at all.

A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also available on the petrol manual and automatic variants.

Petrol-manual S-Presso gets savings of up to Rs 65,000.

Prices for the S-Presso range from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh.

Eeco

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 28,000

Eeco can be had with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on both petrol and CNG variants.

Above-mentioned exchange bonus and corporate discount are only present on the petrol version.

Eeco recently got updated and its new prices range between Rs 5.13 lakh and Rs 6.44 lakh.

Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 57,000

The 1.2-litre petrol manual variants get the highest savings offered on the Wagon R.

The 1-litre manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000, CNG variants get Rs 30,000 and the AMT variants don’t get a cash discount.

Exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 can be had if your car is less than seven years old, otherwise it will drop to Rs 10,000.

A corporate discount of Rs 7,000 is offered on all variants.

CNG variants get up to Rs 50,000 off while savings for the petrol-AMT options is down to Rs 27,000.

Maruti has priced the Wagon R from Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 7.40 lakh.

Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs\ 60,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 75,000

Its CNG variants get the maximum benefits; the base spec petrol manual L variant gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and the V, Z, Z+ variants get Rs 20,000.

No cash discount for the AMT variants, they only get savings of Rs 19,000.

Exchange bonuses and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Maruti retails the Celerio from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 35,000

CNG and manual variants of the Swift get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the AMT variants get Rs 15,000.

Exchange bonuses and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

A special edition kit is also offered for Rs 23,400.

Here, the AMT variants get the highest discounts and the CNG trim has the lowest savings of just Rs 10,000.

Prices for the Swift range between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.85 lakh.

Dzire

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 25,000

Cash discount is only offered on the AMT variants.

Both manual and AMT variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

There are no savings available for the CNG variants.

Prices for the Dzire range from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the Maruti Arena dealership nearest to you to get more details.

