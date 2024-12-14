Weekly Wrap-up: Top Car News That Happened This Week (December 09-13): A New Car Launch Along, Glimpse Into The Interior Of An Upcoming SUV

In the past week, we saw updates on Kia Syros, the new-generation Toyota Camry launch and Kylaq reaching a booking milestone.

This week we saw a new launch of a premium sedan by Toyota along with another teaser by Kia for its upcoming Syros. Also, the Skoda Kylaq has reached a booking milestone and a whole lot more has happened in the Indian auto space. Let's have a look at everything major that has happened this week.

2024 Toyota Camry Launched In India

The 9th generation of the Toyota Camry launched in India on December 11 at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation Toyota Camry comes with a new exterior design and a revamped interior. Along with that, the Camry’s safety quotient sees a big update with the introduction of ADAS. It’s hybrid powertrain also develops more power than before.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Revealed As Rebadged Maruti e-Vitara

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was unveiled worldwide as the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. The changes are mostly cosmetic to give the Urban Cruiser its own identity, while the features and specifications remain more or less the same. It is expected to launch in India by the end of 2025 with an expected price of Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros Cabin Teased

Kia released another teaser for the Syros this time giving us a look at the cabin. The confirmed features include a push-button start-stop, a 2-spoke steering wheel, controls for the parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. Also, the teaser showcases the cabin theme, which is finished in black and grey.

New Kia Carnival Finds Over 400 Homes

The new Kia Carnival, which was launched back in October 2024, has found over 400 homes in two months. The premium MPV currently has a waiting period of over 6 months and has garnered over 3,300 bookings already. The Kia Carnival is priced at Rs 63.90 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq Achieves Its First Milestone

Skoda has announced that the Kylaq has already garnered over 10,000 bookings within 10 days. The Kylaq is Skoda’s first entry in the sub-4m SUV segment, with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh. It will be available for display in dealerships from January 27 onwards. Series production of the Skoda Kylaq are now underway.

