Toyota Hybrid Cars Waiting Period Extends Up To 8 Months This November

The Camry is more readily available than Toyota’s other three hybrid models this November

As the demand for vehicles with cleaner fuel grows in India, Toyota has already aced the hybrid technology in India. The Japanese manufacturer currently offers four hybrid models in the Indian market, ranging from the most affordable Toyota Hyryder compact SUV to its most expensive MPV in India- the Vellfire. If you are planning to buy a Toyota hybrid car this November, here is how long you have to wait:

Model Waiting Period Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Around 1-2 months Toyota Innova Hycross Around 8 months Toyota Camry Around 1 month Toyota Vellfire Around 6 months

Key Takeaways

Buyers of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid SUV can expect a reasonable wait time of approximately 1-2 months to get their SUV home. It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that produces a combined output of 116 PS, mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The strong-hybrid variants are priced from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh.

If you buy a Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid today, you might not be able to take it home until July 2025, as it endures the highest waiting period of up to 8 months! It has a 2-litre engine, which is mated to an electric motor having a combined output of 186 PS, coupled with an e-CVT. Prices for the hybrid variants of the MPV range from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh.

Toyota’s only sedan offering in India, the Camry, is available the soonest in the hybrid lineup in around 1 month of waiting in November. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 218 PS. The Camry is offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 46.17 lakh.

Toyota's flagship MPV, the Vellfire, has a waiting period of half a year. It uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor, producing an output of 193 PS and 240 Nm. The MPV is priced from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.32 crore.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Note: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Toyota Hyryder on road price