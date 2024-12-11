2024 Toyota Camry Launched In India, Priced At Rs 48 Lakh

The 2024 Toyota Camry is available in a single variant and comes with a petrol-hybrid powertrain only

It gets a fresh look with sleeker LED headlights, and sharp C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights.

Gets two 12.3-inch screens inside with a new dual-tone brown and black dashboard design.

It also gets a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone AC and a heads-up display (HUD).

Its safety suite includes 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

It retains the 2.5-litre petrol engine, now paired with Toyota’s latest hybrid tech.

The 2024 Toyota Camry has been finally launched in India priced at Rs 48 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). This new-generation model, which debuted globally in 2023, brings a design inspired by the internationally-available Prius and C-HR. Inside, it offers a host of new features. Let’s take a detailed look at everything the new Camry has to offer:

Exterior

The new-generation Toyota Camry features a futuristic look in line with the brand’s latest design language. It gets sleek LED headlights with angular C-shaped DRLs, sharp bonnet creases, and a large dual-tone grille with air ducts on the bumper's sides.

It offers 18-inch alloy wheels and the side profile is more or less the same as its predecessor. At the rear, it has C-shaped LED tail lights that resemble the front DRLs but are much larger, and the ‘Camry’ badging is placed between them. The boot lid has an integrated spoiler with the ‘Toyota’ logo, and the lower part of the rear bumper is finished in black for a rugged touch.

Interior, Features And Safety

The new Toyota Camry’s cabin features a three-layer dashboard finished in dual-tone brown and black theme. The dashboard extends to the centre console, which has gloss black elements, and houses the gear lever, electronic parking brake, and the front armrest. It also gets a new steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Key features include a heads-up display (HUD), 3-zone AC, wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and 10-way powered front seats with lumbar support and ventilation. Safety features include 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS with steering assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The new Toyota Camry retains the 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, which is now paired with the brand’s fifth-generation hybrid system. The system produces a combined output of 230 PS, and the power is delivered to front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox.

Rivals

The Toyota Camry directly rivals the Skoda Superb in India.

