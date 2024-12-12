2024 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Specifications Comparison

Even after being the more affordable one, the Camry offers more features and a more powerful powertrain than its closest rival

The new-generation Toyota Camry has been launched in the Indian market over a year after it was unveiled overseas. With its modern styling, powerful and efficient engine, and premium features, it takes on its closest rival, the Skoda Superb, which is still in its old avatar, and is more expensive out of the two. In this article, we have compared all the specifications of these two premium sedans to see which one has more to offer for the price.

Price

Ex-showroom Price 2024 Toyota Camry Skoda Superb Difference Rs 48 lakh* Rs 54 lakh + Rs 6 lakh

* Price of the Toyota Camry is introductory

The Toyota Camry is available at a much more affordable price than the Superb. The main reason why there is such a huge price gap is because the Toyota Camry is locally assembled in India while the Skoda Superb is brought as a fully imported unit. But does this low price cost the Camry in terms of size, performance, or features? Let’s find out.

Dimensions

Parameters 2024 Toyota Camry Skoda Superb Difference Length 4920 mm 4869 mm + 51 mm Width 1840 mm 1864 mm - 24 mm Height 1455 mm 1503 mm - 48 mm Wheelbase 2825 mm 2836 mm - 11 mm Alloy Wheels 18-inch 18-inch No difference

Apart from its slightly longer width, the Camry is smaller than the Superb in all dimensions. Since the Superb is also wider and has a longer wheelbase, it can be translated to better cabin space, especially for the rear seat passengers. Both models come with same-sized 18-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue: Base Variants Compared

Powertrain

Specifications 2024 Toyota Camry Skoda Superb Engine 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 230 PS (Combined) 190 PS Torque 221 Nm (Engine) 320 Nm Transmission e-CVT* 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain FWD* FWD*

* e-CVT - Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission

* DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

* FWD - Front-wheel-drive

Both models come with different engine options but it is the Camry’s more efficient which is more powerful out of the two. While it does have a lower torque output, it comes with a strong-hybrid setup, which gives it a better fuel efficiency, and the option of an EV mode.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000, Now Starts From Rs 19.94 Lakh

Both have front-wheel drivetrains, but in terms of transmission, the Camry gets an e-CVT, which gives a smoother and more refined drive, while the Superb comes with a DCT, which provides a sporty drive experience.

Features & Safety

Features 2024 Toyota Camry Skoda Superb Exterior Split LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

LED fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels Split LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

LED fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Black and tan dual-tone theme

Leather upholstery

Ambient lighting Black and brown dual-tone theme

Leather upholstery

Ambient lighting Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Comfort & Convenience 3-zone climate control

Single-pane sunroof

10-way powered driver seat with memory function

10-way powered front passenger seat with electric boss mode

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

9-speaker JBL sound system

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

Rear seat electric recline

Rear touch controls for recline, AC, and music

10-inch heads-up display 3-zone climate control

12-way powered driver seat with memory function

12-way powered front passenger seat with electric boss mode

Massage function for drive seat

Ventilated and heated front seats

Wireless phone charger Safety 9 airbags

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

Lane keep assist

Adaptive cruise control

High beam assist

Autonomous emergency braking 9 airbags

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

The Superb gives a good competition to the Camry in terms of features, and even takes the lead in the case of some creature comforts. However, with a better infotainment package, and a more detailed safety kit, the Camry offers more than its rival, that too at a lower price.

Verdict

While the Superb makes a good case with its bigger size and better comfort features, its price premium does not feel justified, considering the Camry is offering a similar package with better safety and more tech for a lower price.

Not only this, the Camry is new, and has been launched in India in its latest avatar, which makes it look and feel more modern. The Superb, on the other hand, is available in the country in its older version, which makes it look a little outdated, considering the new-gen Superb has already been launched overseas. Also, do bear in mind that the next-gen Skoda Superb is expected to arrive in 2025 and the current version is only available in limited quantities.

Also Read: We Got These 8 Sedans In India In 2024

Which one of these premium sedans will be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Camry Automatic