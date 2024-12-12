All
2024 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Specifications Comparison

Published On Dec 12, 2024 02:31 PM By Ansh for Toyota Camry

Even after being the more affordable one, the Camry offers more features and a more powerful powertrain than its closest rival

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Specifications Compared

The new-generation Toyota Camry has been launched in the Indian market over a year after it was unveiled overseas. With its modern styling, powerful and efficient engine, and premium features, it takes on its closest rival, the Skoda Superb, which is still in its old avatar, and is more expensive out of the two. In this article, we have compared all the specifications of these two premium sedans to see which one has more to offer for the price.

Price

2024 Toyota Camry

Ex-showroom Price

2024 Toyota Camry

Skoda Superb

Difference

Rs 48 lakh*

Rs 54 lakh

+ Rs 6 lakh

* Price of the Toyota Camry is introductory

The Toyota Camry is available at a much more affordable price than the Superb. The main reason why there is such a huge price gap is because the Toyota Camry is locally assembled in India while the Skoda Superb is brought as a fully imported unit. But does this low price cost the Camry in terms of size, performance, or features? Let’s find out.

Dimensions

Skoda Superb

Parameters

2024 Toyota Camry

Skoda Superb

Difference

Length

4920 mm

4869 mm

+ 51 mm

Width

1840 mm

1864 mm

- 24 mm

Height

1455 mm

1503 mm

- 48 mm

Wheelbase

2825 mm

2836 mm

- 11 mm

Alloy Wheels

18-inch

18-inch

No difference

Apart from its slightly longer width, the Camry is smaller than the Superb in all dimensions. Since the Superb is also wider and has a longer wheelbase, it can be translated to better cabin space, especially for the rear seat passengers. Both models come with same-sized 18-inch alloy wheels.

Powertrain

2024 Toyota Camry Engine

Specifications

2024 Toyota Camry

Skoda Superb

Engine

2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol

2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

230 PS (Combined)

190 PS

Torque

221 Nm (Engine)

320 Nm

Transmission

e-CVT*

7-speed DCT*

Drivetrain

FWD*

FWD*

* e-CVT - Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission

* DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

* FWD - Front-wheel-drive

Both models come with different engine options but it is the Camry’s more efficient which is more powerful out of the two. While it does have a lower torque output, it comes with a strong-hybrid setup, which gives it a better fuel efficiency, and the option of an EV mode.

Both have front-wheel drivetrains, but in terms of transmission, the Camry gets an e-CVT, which gives a smoother and more refined drive, while the Superb comes with a DCT, which provides a sporty drive experience.

Features & Safety

2024 Toyota Camry Dashboard

Features

2024 Toyota Camry

Skoda Superb

Exterior

  • Split LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Split LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Black and tan dual-tone theme

  • Leather upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • Black and brown dual-tone theme

  • Leather upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Comfort & Convenience

  • 3-zone climate control

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • 10-way powered driver seat with memory function

  • 10-way powered front passenger seat with electric boss mode

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Rear seat electric recline

  • Rear touch controls for recline, AC, and music

  • 10-inch heads-up display

  • 3-zone climate control

  • 12-way powered driver seat with memory function

  • 12-way powered front passenger seat with electric boss mode

  • Massage function for drive seat

  • Ventilated and heated front seats

  • Wireless phone charger

Safety

  • 9 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

  • Lane keep assist

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • High beam assist

  • Autonomous emergency braking

  • 9 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

The Superb gives a good competition to the Camry in terms of features, and even takes the lead in the case of some creature comforts. However, with a better infotainment package, and a more detailed safety kit, the Camry offers more than its rival, that too at a lower price.

Verdict

Skoda Superb

While the Superb makes a good case with its bigger size and better comfort features, its price premium does not feel justified, considering the Camry is offering a similar package with better safety and more tech for a lower price.

2024 Toyota Camry

Not only this, the Camry is new, and has been launched in India in its latest avatar, which makes it look and feel more modern. The Superb, on the other hand, is available in the country in its older version, which makes it look a little outdated, considering the new-gen Superb has already been launched overseas. Also, do bear in mind that the next-gen Skoda Superb is expected to arrive in 2025 and the current version is only available in limited quantities. 

Which one of these premium sedans will be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.

We need your city to customize your experience