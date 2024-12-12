Toyota Urban Cruiser Unveiled Globally As Rebadged Maruti Suzuki eVX

The Urban Cruiser features the same battery pack and motors as the eVX, but unlike their other shared products, these looks a lot different from each other

Gets two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

While it is a rebadged version of the eVX, its front profile looks completely different from the Maruti EV.

The cabin is also the same as the eVX but comes in an all-black theme.

Gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to be launched in India by the end of 2025 at an expected starting price of Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, a name we are already familiar with, has been unveiled globally, as the rebadged version of the upcoming Maruti eVX electric SUV. Toyota has used the existing name of their compact SUV for its electric one, and save for a few design details, everything in the electric Urban Cruiser is the same as its Maruti counterpart. So let’s take a look at what the Urban Cruiser offers, and when we can see it on Indian roads.

Design

The front profile of the Urban Cruiser is completely different from the eVX. It gets a width-spanning chrome strip which connects both the headlamps, and the entire setup is surrounded in a black casing. There are 12 round DRLs on either side, it gets a thick bumper, and vertically-placed air vents on either side.

From the side, it looks identical to the eVX, with squared-off wheel arches, thick door cladding, and the C-pillar mounted rear door handles. The only change is the design of the alloy wheels.

Even the rear profile is the same as the eVX which features a massive bumper, roof integrated spoiler, and end-to-end connected tail lamp setup, with a reflecting element in the middle. Just like the DRLs, the tail lamps also feature round lighting elements to set it apart from its donor car.

Interiors & Features

The cabin of the Urban Cruiser is exactly the same as the eVX, and the only difference is the cabin theme, which is all-black. The rest of the cabin is identical with a layered dashboard, semi-leathrette upholstery, squarish AC vents, a flat bottom steering wheel, and subtle touches of brushed aluminum and gloss black elements. The placement of the screens and the design of the centre console is also the same.

The feature list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a fixed glassroof, a JBL sound system, and powered driver seats. It will also feature a wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic climate control.

For passenger safety, it is equipped with ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking. Other features will include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and multiple airbags.

Battery Pack & Motor

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Electric Motor Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Electric Motor Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm Drivetrain FWD FWD AWD

The battery pack options and the power outputs are the same as the eVX, and just like its Maruti version, the Urban Cruiser will also be offered with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. Toyota has not revealed the claimed range of the Urban Cruiser, but we expect it to be around 550 km.

Expected Launch & Price

Toyota will launch this electric Urban Cruiser in the United Kingdom in the third quarter of 2025, and after that, it can arrive at Indian shores by the end of 2025. It is expected to be priced from Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be a rival to the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

