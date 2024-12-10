Kia Syros Interior Teased For The First Time, To Get Wireless Phone Charger, Big Touchscreen, And ADAS

The latest teaser shows that the Syros will get a black and grey cabin theme, along with colour ambient lighting and a big touchscreen

The Syros is reported to slot between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in Kia’s Indian lineup.

Other cabin highlights include push-button start/stop, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and a new gear shifter.

Expected to get ventilated front seats, multiple airbags, and front parking sensors.

Could get the same petrol and diesel engines as the Sonet along with the same gearbox choices.

Debut on December 19; prices expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros, the Korean marque’s upcoming offering for our market, has been teased again. Its latest teaser gives us a sneak peek at its cabin, while confirming some new features on board. The Syros, which is reported to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, is set to make its global debut on December 19.

What Was Seen?

Based on the new teaser, we can notice the provision of a new aircraft throttle like gear shifter, push-button start/stop, a 2-spoke steering wheel with controls for drive and terrain modes, and multiple Type-C USB ports. The short video clip also reveals that it comes with two buttons below the engine start/stop controller that are for the parking sensors and a 360-degree camera, respectively. Based on the teaser, it seems like the Syros’s cabin will feature a black and grey colour theme.

Features On Board

From the video, we can observe that the Syros gets ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and a big touchscreen (expected to be the same 10.25-inch unit from the Sonet) with physical controls for frequently operated functions. Other expected equipment includes a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

One of the biggest safety features that the Syros will get is a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as confirmed by the lane-keep assist’s button on the steering wheel. Other expected safety tech include multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seats, and front parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain Options

Although yet to be officially confirmed, we are expecting the Syros to get the same engine options as the Sonet, technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

We expect it to get the same transmission options as the Sonet as well, including the iMT (clutchless manual) and dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

From the latest video, we can also spot that it will get different terrain and drive modes as seen on cars from the higher segments.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to start around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct competitors in our market, but will be an alternative to both subcompact and compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

