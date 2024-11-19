New Toyota Camry India Launch On December 11

The ninth generation update has brought monumental changes to the Camry’s design, interior, features, and more importantly powertrain

New-generation Toyota Camry set to be launched in India on December 11.

Gets a fresh look for exterior and interior.

Feature highlights on the global-spec Camry include new dual 12.3-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, and a 10-inch head-up display.

India-spec model may get ADAS.

The international-spec model uses an updated 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain.

Expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Unveiled globally in late 2023, the all-new Toyota Camry brings significant updates across the board, including design, colours, interior, features, safety equipment, and hybrid powertrain. That being said, Toyota has set the stage to introduce the ninth-generation Camry in India on December 11.

New Design

The new-gen Camry gets a completely overhauled look, featuring Toyota’s new design language. It has a low-slung stance, extended front overhang, sharp cuts and creases, lowered roofline, and a new “hammerhead” shaped front complimented by a large grille. It features sleeker LED headlights with new C-shaped LED DRLs, and new C-shaped tail lights. Wheel sizes range from 18- to 19-inches, depending on the trim, with the India-spec model expected to use 19-inch units. Toyota has introduced two fresh colours with the ninth-generation Camry: Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal.

Tech-laden Cabin

On the inside, the all-new cabin offers a range of interior colour themes as well as distinct upholstery and trim options, including leather and micro-fibre materials. The interior colour themes are namely Boulder or black, Cockpit Red, and Light Grey. Toyota has given it a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch driver display.

Features & Safety

The international-spec ninth-generation Camry is fitted with a 10-inch heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, telematics, connected car tech, dual-zone AC, and ventilated/heated seats with powered and memory functions. Also on offer is a 9-speaker JBL sound system, 5 USB ports (front and rear), a wireless phone charger, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We expect Toyota to equip the India-spec model with similar features. In addition, the new-gen Camry comes with the latest suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and lane keeping assist.

Updated Hybrid Powertrain

Powering the new Camry is an updated 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with Toyota’s fifth generation hybrid system, which includes a new battery, two new electric motors, and reworked components. It has a combined output of 232 PS in the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version. The new Camry also comes in front-wheel-drive (FWD) version with a reduced power output of 225 PS.

Expected Price & Rivals

While the outgoing model has been priced at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming new Toyota Camry is likely to attract a higher premium with the new price to be around 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will take on the Skoda Superb.

