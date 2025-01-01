All Cars Launched Or Unveiled In December 2024

Kia unveiled its all new sub-4m offering in India, while Toyota launched the new-generation Camry on our shores this December

December 2024 has already closed, but it did have a fair share of new car launches for our market. In fact, the final month of the year saw action from four big mass-market carmakers that either launched or unveiled a new product. While Kia unveiled its new sub-4m offering in India, Skoda announced the prices for the Kylaq, Honda launched the new-generation Amaze, and Toyota brought the new-gen Camry to our shores. Let’s have a look at each of these models in detail.

2024 Honda Amaze

Price Range: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 Lakh

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched with prices starting at Rs 8 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). This third-generation version of the Amaze features a complete design overhaul, both inside and out, along with more features and an enhanced safety kit.

Honda has equipped the Amaze with features like an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. It also comes with amenities like PM2.5 cabin air filter, wireless phone charger, and remote engine start/stop. In terms of passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, a hill hold assist, and a rearview camera, and even the LaneWatch camera as seen on the City and Elevate. The Amaze is also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Honda has equipped the Amaze with a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine which is offered with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox.

Skoda Kylaq

Rs 7.89 lakh To Rs 14.40 Lakh

Just a month after unveiling its first sub-4m SUV, Skoda finally announced the prices of the Kylaq in December 2024. The Kylaq follows almost the same design language as the Kushaq, however it differentiates itself with new split-LED headlights and LED tail lights. Inside, the dashboard too has similarities with other Skoda cars available in our market.

The Kylaq comes with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, ventilated and 6-way powered front seats, and cruise control. It also gets a wireless phone charger and a single-pane sunroof. Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

Skoda is only offering the Kylaq with a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

Kia Syros

Expected Price: Rs 9.70 Lakh Onwards

The Kia Syros also made its debut in December 2024 as the newest sub-4m offering in the country. The Syros fills the gap between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in the carmaker’s Indian lineup. It features a traditional boxy SUV design, with clear inspiration from the Kia EV9. The Syros is the first ICE (internal combustion engine) model in Kia India’s lineup to come with flush-type door handles.

The Syros comes loaded with features like dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), a 5-inch screen for climate control, and 4-way powered driver’s seat. It also comes with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The safety features on the Syros includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Syros comes with two engine options: a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel. While both get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, the former comes with an option 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), while the latter gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

2024 Toyota Camry

Price: Rs 48 Lakh

The most high-end launch of December 2024 from mass-market carmakers was the new-generation Toyota Camry. It gets a fresh look with sleek LED headlights, and sharp C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights. The new Toyota Camry’s cabin features a 3-layer dashboard finished in dual-tone brown and black theme.

Features on board the new Camry include dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a heads-up display (HUD), powered rear seats, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system. The Toyota Camry also comes with 3-zone AC, 10-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. Safety features include 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS with steering assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The new Toyota Camry retains the 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, which is now paired with the brand’s fifth-generation hybrid system. The system produces a combined output of 230 PS, and the power is delivered to front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox.

So these were all the models which were launched or unveiled in India in December 2024. Which one is your favourite among these and why? Comment below.

All prices are ex-showroom

