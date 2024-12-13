All
Skoda Kylaq: Which Is The Best Variant You Should Buy?

Published On Dec 13, 2024 01:06 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

Skoda offers the Kylaq in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige

The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, and also the most affordable offering from the Czech automaker in the country. It is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and feature loaded cabin. But, which variant of the Kylaq offers the best value for money? We find out here.

Skoda’s sub-4m SUV comes in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige

Our Analysis

  • Classic: Choose this variant only if you are on a tight budget, but looking for a bigger alternative to some midsize or compact hatchbacks.
  • Signature: Gets all basic amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, and even cruise control, over the entry-level Classic variant.
  • Signature Plus: Packs everything you need, be it larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, fully digital driver’s display or auto AC. It’s the best variant of the Kylaq as it gets all you need for your daily use.
  • Prestige: Choose this if you want premium features like powered and ventilated front seats, sunroof, wireless phone charger, and more.

Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: The Best Variant?

Trims

Kylaq Signature Plus MT

Kylaq Signature Plus AT

Price

Rs 11.40 lakh

Rs 12.40 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

The one-below-top Signature Plus variant of the Skoda Kylaq offers the best value for money. Starting from Rs 11.40 lakh, it not only gets 16-inch silver alloy wheels and auto headlights, but also comes with amenities like a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, push button start/stop, and auto-fold ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Its safety features include 6 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Also Check Out: Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features Explained

Engine Specifications

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol 

Power

115 PS

Torque

178 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda offers the Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: Feature Highlights

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 16-inch silver alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone black and grey cabin theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glove box

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Auto fold ORVMs

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • Type-C chargers at the front and rear

  • 12V power socket

  • All four power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control system

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Hill start assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Signature Plus variant comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen

As demonstrated in the table above, the Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq packs all modern amenities, including an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, auto headlights, cruise control, and auto AC. In addition to 6 airbags, ESC, and tyre pressure monitoring system, it also gets a rear parking camera, which makes it a complete package.

Verdict

By saving up to Rs 2 lakh over the top-spec Prestige variant of the Kylaq, you can get its Signature Plus variant which has all modern amenities and is being offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. However, note that it still misses out on nicer features like powered and ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charger. 

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Kylaq on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
