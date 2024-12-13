Skoda Kylaq: Which Is The Best Variant You Should Buy?

Skoda offers the Kylaq in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige

The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, and also the most affordable offering from the Czech automaker in the country. It is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and feature loaded cabin. But, which variant of the Kylaq offers the best value for money? We find out here.

Skoda’s sub-4m SUV comes in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige

Our Analysis

Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: The Best Variant?

Trims Kylaq Signature Plus MT Kylaq Signature Plus AT Price Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 12.40 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

The one-below-top Signature Plus variant of the Skoda Kylaq offers the best value for money. Starting from Rs 11.40 lakh, it not only gets 16-inch silver alloy wheels and auto headlights, but also comes with amenities like a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, push button start/stop, and auto-fold ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Its safety features include 6 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

Also Check Out: Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features Explained

Engine Specifications

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda offers the Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: Feature Highlights

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

16-inch silver alloy wheels Dual-tone black and grey cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove box

Steering mounted controls

Auto fold ORVMs

Push button engine start/stop

Cruise control

Type-C chargers at the front and rear

12V power socket

All four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Day/Night IRVM 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Traction control system

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

As demonstrated in the table above, the Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq packs all modern amenities, including an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, auto headlights, cruise control, and auto AC. In addition to 6 airbags, ESC, and tyre pressure monitoring system, it also gets a rear parking camera, which makes it a complete package.

Verdict

By saving up to Rs 2 lakh over the top-spec Prestige variant of the Kylaq, you can get its Signature Plus variant which has all modern amenities and is being offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. However, note that it still misses out on nicer features like powered and ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

