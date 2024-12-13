Skoda Kylaq: Which Is The Best Variant You Should Buy?
Skoda offers the Kylaq in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige
The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, and also the most affordable offering from the Czech automaker in the country. It is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and feature loaded cabin. But, which variant of the Kylaq offers the best value for money? We find out here.
Our Analysis
- Classic: Choose this variant only if you are on a tight budget, but looking for a bigger alternative to some midsize or compact hatchbacks.
- Signature: Gets all basic amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, and even cruise control, over the entry-level Classic variant.
- Signature Plus: Packs everything you need, be it larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, fully digital driver’s display or auto AC. It’s the best variant of the Kylaq as it gets all you need for your daily use.
- Prestige: Choose this if you want premium features like powered and ventilated front seats, sunroof, wireless phone charger, and more.
Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: The Best Variant?
|
Trims
|
Kylaq Signature Plus MT
|
Kylaq Signature Plus AT
|
Price
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Rs 12.40 lakh
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India
The one-below-top Signature Plus variant of the Skoda Kylaq offers the best value for money. Starting from Rs 11.40 lakh, it not only gets 16-inch silver alloy wheels and auto headlights, but also comes with amenities like a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, push button start/stop, and auto-fold ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Its safety features include 6 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.
Engine Specifications
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
Skoda offers the Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus: Feature Highlights
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
As demonstrated in the table above, the Signature Plus variant of the Kylaq packs all modern amenities, including an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, auto headlights, cruise control, and auto AC. In addition to 6 airbags, ESC, and tyre pressure monitoring system, it also gets a rear parking camera, which makes it a complete package.
Verdict
By saving up to Rs 2 lakh over the top-spec Prestige variant of the Kylaq, you can get its Signature Plus variant which has all modern amenities and is being offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. However, note that it still misses out on nicer features like powered and ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charger.
