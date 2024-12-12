All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Over 400 People Now Own The Kia Carnival Limousine

Published On Dec 12, 2024 06:31 PM By Kartik for Kia Carnival

  • 2K Views
  • Write a comment

The Kia Carnival has been on a hiatus since 2023 and has recently come back in its fourth-generation avatar.

 

  • Kia Carnival Limousine has garnered over 3,350 bookings.

  • The current waiting period for the premium MPV is over 6 months.

  • It is available in one variant: Limousine Plus.

  • The price of the Kia Carnival Limousine is Rs 63.9 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Kia Carnival, launched in October, has found over 400 homes since the deliveries commenced 2 months ago. Since its launch, the premium MPV has had over 3300 bookings, and its waiting period has now reached 6 months. Here is a quick overview of this premium Kia MPV.

Check This Out: Toyota Urban Cruiser Unveiled Globally As Rebadged Maruti Suzuki eVX

The Kia Carnival Limousine comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 193 PS and 441 Nm, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent to the front wheels and there is no manual transmission available. 

In terms of features, the Carnival comes with two 12.3-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display) and an 11-inch heads-up display. Carnival also comes with 3-zone auto AC, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat and an 8-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat. 

Read More: Subcompact SUVs Waiting Period In December 2024: Mahindra XUV 3XO Can Take Up To 4 Months To Arrive

To ensure safety, the Kia Carnival comes loaded with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

The premium MPV is available in a single variant which is priced at Rs 63.9 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It is a premium alternative to the Maruti Invicto and an affordable alternative to the Toyota Vellfire. 

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Kia Carnival diesel

K
Published by
Kartik
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Carnival

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Muv Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Over 400 People Now Own The Kia Carnival Limousine
×
We need your city to customize your experience