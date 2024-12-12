Over 400 People Now Own The Kia Carnival Limousine

The Kia Carnival has been on a hiatus since 2023 and has recently come back in its fourth-generation avatar.

Kia Carnival Limousine has garnered over 3,350 bookings.

The current waiting period for the premium MPV is over 6 months.

It is available in one variant: Limousine Plus.

The price of the Kia Carnival Limousine is Rs 63.9 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Kia Carnival, launched in October, has found over 400 homes since the deliveries commenced 2 months ago. Since its launch, the premium MPV has had over 3300 bookings, and its waiting period has now reached 6 months. Here is a quick overview of this premium Kia MPV.

The Kia Carnival Limousine comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 193 PS and 441 Nm, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent to the front wheels and there is no manual transmission available.

In terms of features, the Carnival comes with two 12.3-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display) and an 11-inch heads-up display. Carnival also comes with 3-zone auto AC, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat and an 8-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat.

To ensure safety, the Kia Carnival comes loaded with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

The premium MPV is available in a single variant which is priced at Rs 63.9 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It is a premium alternative to the Maruti Invicto and an affordable alternative to the Toyota Vellfire.

