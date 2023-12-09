Published On Dec 09, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet 2024

In the past week, we got new updates on upcoming cars, while several manufacturers announced a price hike

We received a bunch of updates last about the upcoming car launches from Maruti and Kia. Lamborghini launched its most powerful series production hypercar in India, and Toyota unveiled its new EV in Europe. In the same week, multiple car brands also announced a price hike. Let’s take a look at all the important highlights of the week.

New Updates On Kia Sonet Facelift

Ahead of its debut in India, Kia has released a couple of teasers of the Sonet facelift, revealing new features of the updated SUV. We have also detailed the ADAS features that will be offered with the 2024 Sonet. Some Kia dealerships have already started taking offline reservations for the Sonet facelift.

Lamborghini Revuelto Launched

Lamborghini’s most powerful series production car, the Revuelto, landed on Indian shores last week. This hybrid hypercar uses a 6.5-litre V12 engine which generates over 1000 PS and takes the hypercar from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

New-gen Suzuki Swift Engine Specs Out

Suzuki Japan revealed the power, torque, and WLTP-claimed fuel efficiency figures of the new-generation Swift. Unlike its existing India-spec counterpart, this new Swift comes with a new 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine, making it more frugal than before. Here’s how its engine specs compare to the old Swift and its direct rival, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Deliveries Crossed 1,100 Units

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 recently crossed the sales mark of 1,000 units. In the previous week, Hyundai delivered the 1,100th unit of the electric SUV to bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus Got A Colour Update

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus’ 1-litre engine now get the Deep Black Pearl colour option which was earlier limited to the 1.5-litre variants of both models. However, this black shade with 1-litre variants of Taigun and Virtus is still limited to only one trim.

Hyundai Creta Facelift’s Expected Launch Date

Another facelifted SUV that is going to be launched in India in early 2024 is the Hyundai Creta facelift. We now also know when this updated compact SUV from Hyundai will likely go on sale in India.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept Breaks Cover

Toyota took the wraps off the Maruti eVX-based EV, which is the Urban SUV concept in Europe. This Toyota EV will share its battery pack and platform with the Maruti EV it’s based on.

Multiple Car Brands Announce Price Hikes For 2024

Since 2024 is already around the corner, several car brands including Maruti, Tata, Hyundai and others have announced a price hike for their models. This price hike will be effective from January 2024.

ICOTY 2024 Contenders Revealed

We have the final nominees for the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) Award for 2024. This time, the list includes cars from every segment, ranging from the MG Comet EV to the BMW M2. The jury of car experts, including CarDekho’s own Ameya Dandekar, will be finalizing the winner soon.

Spy Shots This Week

This week’s spy shot includes two Tata SUVs: Curvv and Punch EV. The Tata Curvv was spotted with a new safety feature, while the lower-spec variant of the Tata Punch EV was spied doing the rounds.