ICOTY 2024 Contenders Revealed: Hyundai Verna, Citroen C3 Aircross, BMW i7 And More

Published On Dec 04, 2023 04:57 PM

This year’s list includes almost every category of car, from the likes of the MG Comet EV to the BMW M2

ICOTY 2024 Contenders

It’s been quite a year in the India automotive space with an impressive set of new cars that entered the market across various segments, including EVs. That also means it’s time for the industry experts to identify the best of the bunch as part of the annual Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) awards. Let’s look at the final nominees for each of the three categories of the ICOTY 2024:

Indian Car Of The Year (Overall)

Premium Car Award (ICOTY)

Green Car Award (ICOTY)

Honda Elevate

BMW 7 Series

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Citroen eC3

Hyundai Verna

Lexus LX

Mahindra XUV400

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

MG Comet

Toyota Innova Hycross

Mercedes-Benz GLC

BMW i7

Mahindra XUV400

Volvo C40 Recharge

BYD Atto 3

Citroen C3 Aircross

BMW M2

Volvo C40 Recharge

MG Comet

BMW X1

Mercedes-Benz EQE (SUV)

The brand with the most number of nominated models this year is BMW, with a total of 4 entrants, including its flagship EV, the i7. Meanwhile, the list of main ICOTY candidates continues to be dominated by SUVs, while the others include 1 sedan, 1 hybrid MPV, and a compact 2-door EV.

In order to decide the winners of the ICOTY 2024 awards, there is a jury of experts comprising nearly 20 members from various automotive publications, including CarDekho’s own Ameya Dandekar, that will be assessing all of the cars mentioned above. Stay tuned to find out which ones come out on top for each category.

