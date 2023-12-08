2024 Kia Sonet ADAS Features Detailed Ahead Of December 14 Debut

Published On Dec 08, 2023 04:00 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The updated SUV will share its ADAS features set with the Hyundai Venue N Line, which gets a total of 10 such features

The Sonet facelift will debut on December 14 in India.

To be the only other sub-4m SUV after the Hyundai Venue N Line to get a partial ADAS suite.

ADAS features include lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and high-beam assist.

Will also get a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags (as standard) and dual displays.

To come with the same petrol and diesel engines as before; diesel to regain the 6-speed MT option.

Launch to take place by early 2024, prices expected to start at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

With less than a week left for the debut of the facelifted Kia Sonet, multiple leaks and teasers have started surfacing online, revealing fresh details of the updated SUV. After recent leaks gave a thumbs up for the return of the diesel-manual option for the Sonet, it’s now been confirmed that it will get select advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features as well. The facelifted Sonet will be the only other sub-4m SUV to get this safety tech after the Hyundai Venue N Line.

ADAS Features Detailed

The facelifted Kia Sonet is set to come with 10 ADAS features as per a leaked document. These will include forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, driver attentiveness alert, and leading vehicle departure alert. These are the exact same set of ADAS features available on the Hyundai Venue N Line. It’s important to note that the ADAS suite of both the SUVs don’t encompass adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection. There’s a catch, though, as Kia will only provide ADAS with the fully loaded X-Line trim of the 2024 Sonet, as per the leaked document. That means you can have this technology only with the Matte Grey colour. But the final launch model could differ.

Other Features On Board

Kia will also be providing the new Sonet with six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Additional features on the updated Kia SUV include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. It will also get ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and the auto AC function from the outgoing model.

What Will Power It?

The new Sonet will come with the same engine and gearbox options as before with one small change. It will carry on with the 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol and 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The former will only get a 5-speed MT while the latter will come with a choice of 6-speed iMT (manual without the clutch pedal) and a 7-speed DCT.

Kia will also offer it with the same 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel unit with the same 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT transmissions as before, but will reintroduce the 6-speed MT gearbox option with this engine.

Expected Price And Arrival

We believe the facelifted Kia Sonet will go on sale by early 2024. The carmaker is expected to price it from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to fight it out with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

