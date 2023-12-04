Modified On Dec 04, 2023 02:18 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5

Shah Rukh Khan and Hyundai commemorated their 25-year partnership in India by delivering the 1,100th Ioniq 5 to the actor

Shah Rukh Khan has been with Hyundai as a brand ambassador since 1998.

The Ioniq 5 EV is currently Hyundai’s flagship offering in the country.

In 2020, Shah Rukh was also the first owner of the Hyundai Creta in India.

The car collection of King Khan also includes the Rolls Royce Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

As amazing as the tech under the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s futuristic styled chassis is, you’d think it's not exactly the first choice for a major celebrity, let alone the so-called “King of Bollywood.” However, Shah Rukh Khan has been the face of Hyundai since 1998, and as part of their continued partnership, he is now a proud owner of the Ioniq 5 EV.

Hyundai’s flagship electric SUV was launched in India in January, at the 2023 Auto Expo, by Shah Rukh himself. Last week, the Ioniq 5 crossed the sales mark of 1,000 units, and now, the brand gifted Shah Rukh the 1,100th unit.

Is The Ioniq 5 SRK-worthy?

Hyundai’s flagship electric SUV (in India) boasts amenities such as a dual integrated 12.3-inch display setup (for infotainment as well as driver’s display), a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

In India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels which makes 217 PS and 350 Nm. It offers an ARAI-certified range of 631 km. The Ioniq 5 supports 2 fast charging options: 150 kW DC fast charging, which takes 21 minutes to replenish the battery from 0 to 80 percent, and 50 kW, which does the same task in an hour.

Other Cars In Shah Rukh’s Garage

Shah Rukh Khan is known for the luxurious cars in his garage, but the full list is not publicly known. His collection includes a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is worth over Rs 10 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which costs up to Rs 1.84 crore. In 2020, Shah Rukh was also the first owner of the new Hyundai Creta in India when the current-gen made its market debut.

Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in a single fully-loaded variant which is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the BMW i4.

