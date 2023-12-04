Modified On Dec 04, 2023 04:39 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The facelifted Kia Sonet will be unveiled on December 14 and will go on sale sometime in early 2024

Kia introduced the Sonet in 2020 in India, now giving the SUV its first proper update.

To get a revised grille, connected LED tail lamps, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Cabin updates could include a digital driver’s display and new seat upholstery.

Expected to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 6 standard airbags and ADAS.

To be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model.

Prices could start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted India-spec Kia Sonet is set to debut on December 14. Kia recently confirmed the same and even gave us a sneak peek of the updated SUV. Now, a few dealerships have started accepting offline bookings for the new Sonet. Here’s what’s known so far:

Expected Set Of Powertrains

We are not expecting any major changes to the powertrains of Kia’s sub-4m SUV. Even with the update, it should continue with the same options as below:

Specifications 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

There have been reports online suggesting the possibility of Kia re-introducing a 6-speed manual gearbox with the diesel engine instead of the iMT (manual without clutch pedal). However, we would recommend holding on for a while to see if that comes to fruition on the facelifted SUV.

A Fresh Look

Kia has sharpened the exterior design of the Sonet with the midlife update by giving it longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, a revised grille and repositioned LED fog lamps. Other exterior changes will include a different set of alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps.

How Different Will It Be On The Inside?

We expect the carmaker to give the 2024 Sonet a new seat upholstery and climate control panel. The facelifted SUV’s teaser showed it had the same 10.25-inch touchscreen as the outgoing model.

What Other Features Can You Expect?

New features on board the facelifted Sonet will likely include a digital driver’s display (from the new Seltos) and a 360-degree camera. Kia will continue to offer the SUV with wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and cruise control.

Its safety kit is expected to pack six airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors, hill-hold assist, and maybe even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Estimated Price And Competitors

The Kia Sonet facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in early 2024. It will continue to compete with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Maruti Fronx crossover.

