Modified On Dec 04, 2023 01:01 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv compact SUV will get some ADAS features too, such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control

Tata showcased the Curvv ICE concept at Auto Expo 2023.

It will be Tata’s entry into the crowded compact SUV space in 2024.

Exterior details spied include LED lighting, alloy wheels, and coupe roofline.

Will get a 2-spoke steering wheel and touch-based climate control panel.

Expected to get ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and 6 airbags.

Powertrain options to include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; EV version coming ahead of ICE model.

Launch expected in mid-2024; prices likely to start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The test mules of the upcoming Tata Curvv are being spotted more frequently now. Recently, we caught another of its models on test that gave away a key feature of the SUV-coupe.

What’s New?

In the latest spy shot, we can see that the Curvv’s test mule had a windshield-mounted camera hinting at the provision of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which will include features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. The test mule also showed the Curvv to be closer to its production-ready form as it had LED lighting (split headlight setup at the front) and alloy wheels in place.

Previous spy shots have already shown the new Tata car’s coupe roofline and flush door handles. The Curvv will mark Tata’s debut in the compact SUV space.

Expected Cabin Updates

Although the interior of the production-spec Tata Curvv hasn’t been seen just yet, we expect it to come with the new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and the touch-based climate control panel as noticed on the recently updated Tata models.

Other features on board the Curvv are expected to include a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Apart from ADAS, Tata could also equip it with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Also Check Out: The Last 3 New Cars That You Will See In 2023: An Electrified Lambo And Two Small SUVs

Engine/Battery Options

Tata will offer the Curvv with a new turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine (125 PS/225 Nm). While its gearbox options are not yet known, we think it could be provided with the same 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) as the new Tata Nexon. The Curvv could also get an additional set of petrol and diesel engine options, details of which are still under wraps.

But first, we will see the debut of the Tata Curvv EV, built on the Tata Gen2 platform for electric offerings. This new breed of Tata EVs claim to offer a range of up to 500 km. However, no other details of the electric powertrain are known so far.

Price And Launch

The Tata Curvv EV will likely be launched by mid-2024, with prices expected to start at Rs 20 lakh, and around Rs 10.5 lakh for the ICE model (both prices ex-showroom). It will serve as an SUV-coupe option to regular compact SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV will be an alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Read More on : Tata Safari diesel