Maruti eVX-based Toyota Urban SUV Concept Revealed In Europe

The Toyota Urban SUV will come with two battery pack options, in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups.

The Toyota Urban SUV concept will likely share its platform and powertrain with the Suzuki eVX.

Features the same design language as the new-age Toyota EVs like the bZ4X.

Its profile and the rear-end are inspired by the Maruti eVX, but the front end is different.

The Toyota Urban SUV concept is taller and wider than the eVX by 20mm.

It will be launched in European markets by mid 2024.

Another shared product between Suzuki and Toyota has made its world premiere at Toyota’s Kenshiki forum in Brussels, Belgium. The Toyota Urban SUV Concept appears to be based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX which will make its way to India by 2025 This electric SUV from Toyota will hit the European markets by 2024. Let’s have a look at what it will offer and its similarities to the eVX.

How Does It Look?

The Urban SUV Concept follows the same front-end design language as the new-age Toyota EVs like the bZ4X. Upfront it gets a sleek grille design and C-shaped LED headlights with a full-width LED bar. On the front bumper you get a large air dam surrounded by LED strips.

The profile seems to be inspired from the Maruti eVX, however it gets flared wheel arches and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The side cladding makes it look rugged as well. At the rear, it gets connected to the LED taillights with angular design elements, like the Maruti eVX concept.

Talking about the dimensions, the Toyota Urban Concept is 4,300 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,700 mm which is same as the eVX, but the Toyota version is taller and wider than the eVX by 20 mm.

Though Toyota has yet not revealed the interior of the Urban SUV concept, we expect it to be similar to the eVX’s cabin. In terms of features, it could get a dual-integrated screen setup, and a host of other features we are anticipating for the Maruti eVX.

Expected Powertrain

The Toyota Urban SUV concept will be available in both single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD options. It will also get two battery pack options. However Toyota has yet not revealed the exact specifications of the battery and electric motor, but a range of at least 500 km is expected.

Expected Launch & Rivals

The Toyota Urban electric SUV will be first launched in European markets by the first half of 2024. It will be the most compact and affordable option of the six EV-only Toyota models due to arrive by 2026. If launched here, it will take on the Maruti eVX, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and BYD Atto 3.