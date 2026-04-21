Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Which Sporty Variant Should You Go For?

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been launched and like before, the GT Plus trim sits as the top-spec variant. However, just like the pre-facelift version, the top-spec variant is available with two different design identities: Chrome and Sport.

While both have the same powertrains and equipment on offer, their exterior and interior have some design differences, which will appeal to different buyers. So, in this article, we take a deep dive into the design of their variants, along with their other aspects, starting with price.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Price

Ex-showroom Price Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport Difference Rs 19 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh Rs 30,000

Both the GT Plus Chrome and the GT Plus Sport are priced in a similar ballpark.

However, the latter commands Rs 30,000 extra for its cosmetic upgrades.

What these upgrades are and how different the GT Plus Sport is from the Chrome version is detailed below.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Exterior

Since both of them are top-spec variants, the differences between the two are purely cosmetic. As the name suggests, the GT Plus Chrome uses chrome inserts on the exterior, while the GT Plus Sport replaces the same elements with blacked-out inserts, earning the sportiness of its name.

Up front, the GT Plus Chrome gets LED headlamps, connected LED DRLs, and an illuminated Volkswagen logo. Below it gets a thick black strip above the bumper which has sharp chrome strips stacked on top of each other, and the design is completed with a slim bumper that houses a chrome skid plate.

In the GT Plus Sport variant, the skid plate and strips on the grille are blacked out for a meaner look. Both of them come with the red GT badging on the grille to denote that you’re driving the sporty Taigun.

In profile, both variants get the same GT badging, same wheel arches and cladding, and same 17-inch alloy wheels. However, in the GT Plus Chrome variant, you get dual-tone alloys, a chrome strip on the window line, and chrome inserts on the roof rails, whereas the same are blacked out in the GT Plus Sport trim.

At the back, the GT Plus Chrome variant gets connected LED tail lamps placed in a thick gloss black housing, a roof mounted spoiler, chrome Taigun lettering on the tailgate, a thin chrome strip on the bumper, and a chrome skid plate. If you want to check out the GT Plus Chrome variant in more detail, you can read this article.

The GT Plus Sport variant gets the same tail lamps and spoiler, but the chrome inserts on the tailgate and bumper are blacked out.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Interior

Inside, the GT Plus Chrome variant gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme. The dashboard, which has a clean design, boasts multiple textures including brushed aluminium finish. The three-spoke steering wheel also gets brushed aluminium inserts along with a GT badge and similar brushed aluminium finish surrounds the centre console.

In the GT Sport variant, all the brushed aluminum inserts on the dashboard and centre console have been replaced with gloss black elements, however the one on the steering wheel stays similar to the GT Plus Chrome. The dashboard insert in the GT Plus Sport variant is also darker than the one offered in the GT Plus Chrome variant. Here is a more detailed look at the top-spec Taigun GT Plus Sport variant.

The seat upholstery is also different as the GT Plus Chrome variant gets dual-tone black and grey leatherette upholstery along with off-white padding on the door pads. On the other hand, the GT Plus Sport variants get all-black leatherette seats and black padding all around.

The common elements are the GT badgings, red contrast stitching, all adjustable headrests, front armrest with storage, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Features

Since both are essentially different-looking versions of the same variant, the feature list has no difference at all. Both get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system with subwoofer, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Both these variants also come with 6-way powered driver and co-driver seats, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, push button start/stop, auto headlamps, connected car tech, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a wireless phone charger.

If you are not sure about which variant to buy, you can check out the variant-wise features of the Volkswagen Taigun for better clarity.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Safety

Even in terms of safety, nothing changes, and both these variants come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), brake assist, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear fog lamps, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, ISOFIX child seat anchors, auto-dimming IRVM, and a rear-view camera with static guidelines.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome vs GT Plus Sport: Porertrain

Engine 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol Power 150 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

DCT- dual clutch transmission

The top-spec variant of the Taigun is available only with the bigger 1.5-litre engine that can only be had with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). However, if you go for the lower variants, you’ll get a smaller 115 PS 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit which is available with both 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic transmission options.

CarDekho Says

The GT Plus variant of the Volkswagen Taigun is in itself the top-spec trim, which means you get the best this car has to offer. It doesn’t matter if its exterior design, cabin premiumness, feature list, or the powertrain available as you do not have to compromise on any aspect.

So the difference between both these variants boils down to the cosmetics. If you like to have chrome elements in your car for bling, the GT Plus Chrome is the right choice for you as there is elegance and sophistication in this design.

However, for just Rs 30,000 extra, for those who prefer sportiness over elegance, the Taigun GT Plus Sport is offering a unique design with subtle but tastefully done blacked out elements. It still keeps the design of the original top-spec variant but adds a very noticeable dash of sportiness, which surely sets it apart from its rivals.