2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift One-Below-Top Topline Vs Top-spec GT Plus Chrome Compared: One Good Reason To Upgrade

Following the Skoda Kushaq facelift, its platform sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, has also been launched with fresh looks, new features and a new transmission option. It continues to be offered in two distinctive trims, ‘Chrome’ and ‘Sport’, which are available in seven variants.

If you didn’t care about the sporty looks of the top-spec Sport trim, but wanted a no-compromise package in terms of looks, feel, features and safety, then both the Topline and GT Plus Chrome variants are what you should consider. But which one suits your needs the best? Let’s find out:

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Design

The overall design of both the variants is very similar, with only a few GT-specific elements in the GT Plus Chrome that show a hint of its performance prowess.

Front

Both the variants have a near-identical design up front with the new illuminated VW logo that sits in between the connected LED light bar. The LED headlights look inspired from the bigger Tiguan and are sleeker than the outgoing model. Both variants have the ditto bumper design with two parallel running chrome strips adding some contrast on the black panel, along with a silver skid plate.

The only real difference here is the red GT logo that sits on the grille in the GT Plus Chrome variant.

Side

Just like the outgoing model, the new Taigun continues to look clean in profile. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, body coloured outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with LED turn indicators, and chrome on the door handles, window line and silver functional roof rails are mutual between the two variants.

Here too, you get a GT badge on the front door, below the ORVM in the GT Plus Chrome, but this time, it's accompanied by red brake callipers that add a pinch of sportyness to the design.

Rear

Similarities between the two variants continue at the rear with a connected LED tail light setup which sits on the gloss black panel. Here too, you get an illuminated Volkswagen badge that looks cool at night and a dual-tone bumper design which features a chrome strip and silver skid plate on the black panel.

The Taigun wordmark on the tailgate is common, but only the GT Plus Chrome gets the red GT badge on the right side of the tailgate.

Overall, most people won’t even notice any visual difference between the two variants until and unless they happen to be hardcore Volkswagen fans. However, do note that the GT Plus Sport with its darker design elements will be easier to distinguish from the GT Plus Chrome which looks similar to the Topline.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Colour Options

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun is available in nine monotone shades: Lava Blue Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey Metallic, Wild Cherry Red Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Reflex Silver Metallic, Candy White, Steel Grey, Carbon Steel Matte and Avocado Pearl Effect.

The Topline variant only misses out on the Chrome Steel Matte shade, but otherwise gets all the monotone exterior shades. On the other hand, the GT Plus Chrome gets all the monotone colour options, but goes a step ahead and also offers a dual-tone black roof with the Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Steel Grey, Avocado Pearl and Reflex Silver hues.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Interior

Just like the exterior styling, the approach to the cabin design and styling is very similar in the Topline and GT Plus Chrome variants.

So the overall dashboard layout, the three-spoke steering wheel and even most of the contrasting inserts like strom grey headliner, chrome inserts on the AC vents, sliders and vent frames are largely the same. Even the dual-tone leatherette Storm Grey shade on the seats is identical, but the GT Plus chrome variants get GT badging on the backrests, GT clasp on the steering wheel and aluminium pedals to remind you that you are driving the more performance-oriented Taigun.

Furthermore, the GT Plus chrome also gets some red-coloured ambient lighting, which adds to the ambience at night.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Features

The Topline and GT Plus Chrome variants are inseparable when it comes to the functional, feel-good features on offer.

While you can read about the variant-wise features of the Taigun here, all you need to know is that your basics are well covered in the lower variants itself and the higher variants, like the Topline and GT Plus Chrome add feel-good convenience features that offer you better comfort throughout your ownership.

Some of the top features include powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, dual rear AC vents, connected car technology, 6-speaker sound system with subwoofer, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier. There’s no difference in the screen sizes too with a common 10.1-inch infotainment system that gets an AI assistant and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a new 10.25-inch digital cluster.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Safety

Volkswagen as a brand never compromises on safety, and most of the equipment like 6 airbags, tyre pressure warning system, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and electronics like ABS with EBD and electronic stability control (ESC) are offered as standard.

These two higher variants further feature hill-start assist, front parking sensors, and a reverse parking camera. The GT Plus Chrome also gets all-wheel disc brakes. For the price, features like 360-degree camera, and a proper tyre pressure monitoring system would be nice to have.

Also, the Taigun also misses out on advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) features, but as far as safety ratings go, it received a full five star rating from Global NCAP test back in 2022.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Performance

This is where the real difference between the Taigun’s Topline and GT Plus Chrome variants is - the engine options. The Topline only gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the GT Plus Chrome is the entry-level variant for the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 115 PS / 178 Nm 150 PS / 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT* 7-speed DCT^ Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 19.98 kmpl/ 19.54 kmpl 18.85 kmpl

The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is a three-cylinder engine, so understandably, it isn’t as refined as the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, but you won’t complain about its noise and vibrations. It is actually one of the most refined three-cylinders units at this price point.

In terms of performance, the smaller engine gets the job done for most use cases. The performance is more than plenty for all city commutes, and feels adequate for regular highway runs too. The bigger engine just makes those highway drives feel more effortless, and is a better long-distance cruiser.

If you want a manual transmission, that is only available with the smaller 1-litre engine.

Pro tip: You’ll only ever need the added performance of the bigger engine if you want to induce some fun in your drives or you have a heavy usage on the highways. Otherwise, the small engine has more performance than most will need on our roads.

Volkswagen also offers the GT Line variant of the Taigun, which is basically the sportier looking offering with the smaller 1-litre engine (GT Line vs Topline compared here).

Volkswagen Taigun Topline VS GT Plus Chrome: Price And Rivals

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1-litre MT Topline Rs 16 lakh 1-litre AT Topline Rs 17.18 lakh 1.5-litre DCT GT Plus Chrome Rs 19 lakh

*AT= torque converter automatic transmission, ^DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The price difference between the Topline and GT Plus Chrome variants is mainly down to their different engine options. The manual Topline variant undercuts the GT Plus Chrome by Rs 3 lakh, while the automatic Topline is more affordable by Rs 1.82 lakh.

In terms of rivals, the Topline variant goes up against the smaller turbo-petrol and NA petrol engines and the GT Plus Chrome is a good alternative to the turbo-petrol engines of cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

CarDekho Says

Recommending between two variants has never been easier. The Topline and GT Plus Chrome look nearly identical inside-out, save for a few GT-specific styling inserts, have the exact same feature package and safety kit (save for all-wheel disc brakes) so there’s not much to choose in those parameters.

The only deciding factor is your use case because the Topline is limited to the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and the GT Plus Chrome only gets the bigger engine. So if you are going to use the car primarily in the city with occasional highway runs, and you don’t necessarily care about outright performance, then the Topline variant will do just fine for you. It offers you adequate performance for both use cases, and picking it over the GT Plus Chrome will also save you a good amount.

But, if you are one of those people who like to have a bit of fun while driving and want additional performance, then the GT Plus Chrome’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol will serve you well. It is one of the best enthusiast-friendly options in the segment with such a dual nature that feels smooth and comfortable when someone else in your family is driving it sedately, but feels equally exciting when you are in the mood for it.

Dive deep into the details of the Volkswagen Topline variant in this story.