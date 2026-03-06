Toyota Rumion Now More Affordable; Base E Variant Launched At Rs 9.56 Lakh

Toyota’s Rumion now has a new base variant called the E MT, which has been launched at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom) significantly bringing down its starting price. However, being the base variant it also sees some feature deletions. Here is a detailed look at this new variant:

Price & Variants

The new Rumion E MT is available in a single petrol-powered variant with a manual gearbox only.

Variant E MT (New) S MT Difference Price (ex-showroom) Rs 9.56 lakh Rs 10.51 lakh (- 95,000)

Notably, the E MT variant now sits below the S MT, which used to be the most affordable variant previously, and has seen the Rumion range become more accessible by nearly Rs 1 lakh. This change also means that the MPV is now available in 4 trims: E, S, G and V.

Toyota Rumion E MT: Overview

The Rumion E MT, being the most accessible variant, also loses out on some cosmetic and convenience features. Styling-wise, compared to the second-from-base S MT variant, it loses out on body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and the turn indicators are now mounted on the front fender more conventionally than the LED strip on the ORVMs.

Besides this, it still retains the large front grille with chrome surrounds, LED taillamps and 15-inch steel wheels with silver wheel caps.

Colour Options: The colour palette stays the same as higher variants with 5 shades: Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Enticing Silver, Cafe White and Iconic Grey.

The cabin of the E MT variant comes finished in a dual-tone beige and black theme with a silver insert running across the dashboard and door panels. That said, this variant skimps out on an infotainment system and steering mounted controls, which make the ambience feel basic. The driver also misses out on a centre armrest, while the rear passengers have to make do without seatback pockets or dedicated AC vents as well. It still comes standard with the 7-seater layout.

Feature-wise, it gets manual AC controls, projector halogen headlamps, analogue instrument cluster with colour MID (multi-info display), tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power windows with auto up/down for driver and central locking.

However, Toyota has given it plenty of safety features, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, hill hold assist and ABS with EBD.

Safety Misses: Compared to higher variants, the E MT misses out on a rear parking camera, security alarm, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front fog lamps.

Toyota Rumion E MT: Powertrain

Under the hood, the E variant of the Rumion is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 103 PS Torque 139 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

Toyota also offers CNG-powered and automatic transmission options in higher variants of the Rumion.

Toyota Rumion E MT: Rivals

The Rumion has only one rival in the form of the Maruti Ertiga, which it is based on. It can also be an alternative to the recently-launched Nissan Gravite, Renault Triber or Kia Carens.