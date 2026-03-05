All
    2026 Nissan Gravite Vs Toyota Rumion: Find Out Which Family-mover Is For You

    Both promise practicality and space for families, but differ in price, powertrain and features. Find out which MPV suits you best

    Published On Mar 05, 2026 04:17 PM By Yashein

    4.2K Views
    Nissan Gravite vs Toyota Rumion

    Nissan recently launched its Gravite MPV, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber (Differences and similarities between the Triber and Gravite). The Gravite is positioned as an affordable 7-seater MPV with flexible seating and a practical feature set. In comparison, the Toyota Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga and is positioned as a slightly larger and more spacious MPV offering. 

    While both cater to buyers looking for a practical family car, they differ in size, features, and powertrain. While there is a difference in their pricing, it is not significant enough to not make you want to consider the larger Rumion.

    In this report, we compare both MPVs across pricing, dimensions, features and powertrain specifications to help you decide which one fits your needs better: 

    Price

    Model

    Nissan Gravite 

    Toyota Rumion 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh

    Rs 9.56 lakh to Rs 13.86 lakh
    • There is a price difference of around Rs 4 lakh for the entry-level variants, which increases to around Rs 5 lakh for the higher-spec variants. 

    • The Rumion being pricier also brings some extras over the Gravite, which we will be covering later on. 

    Let’s find out what the Rumion offers over the Gravite for the extra money: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Nissan Gravite 

    Toyota Rumion

    Difference

    Length

    3987 mm

    4460 mm

    (-473 mm)

    Width

    1734 mm

    1735 mm

    (-1 mm)

    Height 

    1643 mm

    1690 mm

    (-47 mm) 

    Wheelbase

    2636 mm

    2740 mm

    (-104 mm) 

    • The Rumion is clearly the larger MPV out of the two, giving it a much better presence on the road. 

    • In terms of width, both cars are almost the same.  

    Nissan Gravite side

    • The Rumion stands taller by 47 mm. 

    • In terms of length and wheelbase, the Rumion has the advantage, leading to more space inside the cabin. 

    • So, if you want more space inside and a better road presence, the Rumion stands out. If you want easier maneuverability and a smaller footprint, then the Gravite might be for you. 

    Powertrain 

    When it comes to powertrain options, the Rumion clearly has the upper hand. The Gravite gets a smaller 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Rumion features a larger and more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine.

    Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    Nissan Gravite

    Toyota Rumion

    Engine

    1-litre NA petrol engine

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine 

    Power 

    72 PS

    103 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    139 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT, 6-speed torque converter (AT)
    *AMT- Automated-manual Transmission
    • The Rumion produces 31 PS more power and around 41 Nm more torque than the Gravite.

    • This extra output results in better highway performance and easier overtaking.

    • In terms of automatic transmission as well, the Rumion’s 6-speed torque converter AT is smoother compared to the AMT unit offered with the Gravite.

    • The Rumion can also be picked with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which offers lower running costs but slightly lower power output.

    • Nissan has also announced plans to introduce a dealer-fitted CNG kit for the Gravite, although the exact launch timeline remains unclear.

    Features

    Feature

    Nissan Gravite

    Toyota Rumion

    Auto Headlamps

    Foglamps

    LED

    Halogen

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment 

    8-inch touchscreen

    7-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch digital display

    Analogue with MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6 speakers

    6 speakers ARKAMYS

    Push-button start/stop

    Paddle shifters

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Manual

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear 

    Rear

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Reverse parking camera

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • As seen above, both MPVs offer a decent set of features, but the Gravite surprisingly offers more modern tech features.

    • The Gravite gets a larger infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger. 

    Nissan Gravite dashboard
    Toyota Rumion

    • The Rumion offers an automatic climate control and paddle shifters over the Triber. 

    • Both come with impressive safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and a rear defogger. The Gravite also gets front parking sensors over the Rumion. 

    CarDekho Says

    If you’re looking for an affordable 7-seater with a compact footprint, flexible seating and a strong list of modern features, the Nissan Gravite makes a strong case for itself. It is significantly more affordable, easier to manoeuvre in the city, and offers useful convenience and safety features. 

    Toyota Rumion

    However, if your priorities include a bigger cabin, stronger performance and better long-distance comfort, the Toyota Rumion justifies its premium. Its more powerful 1.5-litre engine, smoother automatic transmission and larger dimensions make it better suited for highway drives and frequent family trips.

    Nissan Gravite

    In short, the Gravite is ideal if you want a budget-friendly MPV that will be used mostly in city conditions. If your car ownership includes highway usage, or if your family members have larger builds, then the Rumion is the better choice. With the Rumion, you also get Toyota’s excellent service network and brand value. 

    We have also compared the Ertiga and Gravite in detail in this report.

    Which MPV would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

    We need your city to customize your experience