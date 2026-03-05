2026 Nissan Gravite Vs Toyota Rumion: Find Out Which Family-mover Is For You

Nissan recently launched its Gravite MPV, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber (Differences and similarities between the Triber and Gravite). The Gravite is positioned as an affordable 7-seater MPV with flexible seating and a practical feature set. In comparison, the Toyota Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga and is positioned as a slightly larger and more spacious MPV offering.

While both cater to buyers looking for a practical family car, they differ in size, features, and powertrain. While there is a difference in their pricing, it is not significant enough to not make you want to consider the larger Rumion.

In this report, we compare both MPVs across pricing, dimensions, features and powertrain specifications to help you decide which one fits your needs better:

Price

Model Nissan Gravite Toyota Rumion Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 9.56 lakh to Rs 13.86 lakh

There is a price difference of around Rs 4 lakh for the entry-level variants, which increases to around Rs 5 lakh for the higher-spec variants.

The Rumion being pricier also brings some extras over the Gravite, which we will be covering later on.

Let’s find out what the Rumion offers over the Gravite for the extra money:

Dimensions

Parameter Nissan Gravite Toyota Rumion Difference Length 3987 mm 4460 mm (-473 mm) Width 1734 mm 1735 mm (-1 mm) Height 1643 mm 1690 mm (-47 mm) Wheelbase 2636 mm 2740 mm (-104 mm)

The Rumion is clearly the larger MPV out of the two, giving it a much better presence on the road.

In terms of width, both cars are almost the same.

The Rumion stands taller by 47 mm.

In terms of length and wheelbase, the Rumion has the advantage, leading to more space inside the cabin.

So, if you want more space inside and a better road presence, the Rumion stands out. If you want easier maneuverability and a smaller footprint, then the Gravite might be for you.

Powertrain

When it comes to powertrain options, the Rumion clearly has the upper hand. The Gravite gets a smaller 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Rumion features a larger and more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Let’s take a look at the specifications:

Model Nissan Gravite Toyota Rumion Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS 103 PS Torque 96 Nm 139 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, 6-speed torque converter (AT)

The Rumion produces 31 PS more power and around 41 Nm more torque than the Gravite.

This extra output results in better highway performance and easier overtaking.

In terms of automatic transmission as well, the Rumion’s 6-speed torque converter AT is smoother compared to the AMT unit offered with the Gravite.

The Rumion can also be picked with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which offers lower running costs but slightly lower power output.

Nissan has also announced plans to introduce a dealer-fitted CNG kit for the Gravite, although the exact launch timeline remains unclear.

Features

Feature Nissan Gravite Toyota Rumion Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ Foglamps LED Halogen LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen 7-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch digital display Analogue with MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ❌ Sound system 6 speakers 6 speakers ARKAMYS Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control (AC) Manual Automatic Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front and rear Rear ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Reverse parking camera ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅

As seen above, both MPVs offer a decent set of features, but the Gravite surprisingly offers more modern tech features.

The Gravite gets a larger infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger.

*AMT- Automated-manual Transmission

The Rumion offers an automatic climate control and paddle shifters over the Triber.

Both come with impressive safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and a rear defogger. The Gravite also gets front parking sensors over the Rumion.

CarDekho Says

If you’re looking for an affordable 7-seater with a compact footprint, flexible seating and a strong list of modern features, the Nissan Gravite makes a strong case for itself. It is significantly more affordable, easier to manoeuvre in the city, and offers useful convenience and safety features.

However, if your priorities include a bigger cabin, stronger performance and better long-distance comfort, the Toyota Rumion justifies its premium. Its more powerful 1.5-litre engine, smoother automatic transmission and larger dimensions make it better suited for highway drives and frequent family trips.

In short, the Gravite is ideal if you want a budget-friendly MPV that will be used mostly in city conditions. If your car ownership includes highway usage, or if your family members have larger builds, then the Rumion is the better choice. With the Rumion, you also get Toyota’s excellent service network and brand value.

We have also compared the Ertiga and Gravite in detail in this report.

Which MPV would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.