Top SUVs Showcased And Launched In India At Auto Expo 2025

While electric SUVs dominated the Bharat Mobility Expo, there were multiple ICE-powered Maruti concepts that still managed to capture attention

As the demand for SUVs soars in India, the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo has become a stage for automakers to showcase some of their most awaited models. Some brands have also announced the prices of their latest SUVs or, at the very least, provided some launch details on their upcoming models. In this report, we explore the top SUVs either unveiled or launched at Auto Expo 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki garnered the most attention with the unveiling of the e Vitara at the 2025 Auto Expo. It shares its design and interior with the global-spec model, however, the India-spec e-Vitara will be offered only with a front-wheel drivetrain configuration and two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The former is paired with a 144 PS/192.5 Nm electric motor, while the latter is coupled to a 174 PS/192.5 Nm electric motor. Maruti claims the e Vitara will deliver a claimed range of over 500 km.

Toyota Urban Cross BEV Concept

We also witnessed the reveal of the Toyota Urban Cross BEV concept, which is essentially a rebadged e Vitara. Toyota has not disclosed the powertrain specifications of the Urban Cross BEV, but you can expect similar battery pack options as the e Vitara. It is expected to get features like a wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay compatible infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai launched the Creta Electric at the 2025 Auto Expo with a price range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two powertrain options and offers a claimed range of up to 473 km. Hyundai offers the Creta Electric in four broad variants, Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. Key features include dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Kia Syros

The recently revealed Kia Syros was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Prices for the Syros are set to be announced on February 1, 2025, while deliveries will commence from mid-February. It shares its styling with the EV9, while its interior features include dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and rear seats. The Syros is available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Tata Harrier Bandipur Edition and Harrier EV

Tata Motors showcased its Harrier SUV in three forms, the Bandipur Edition, and the Harrier EV in both standard and Stealth editions. The Harrier Bandipur Edition features a distinct metallic bronze exterior shade and has been showcased as a tribute to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. It will be offered with similar features and engine options as the regular model.

Meanwhile, the production-spec Harrier EV is confirmed to feature an all-wheel drivetrain, with an electric powertrain delivering 500 Nm of torque. The Harrier EV Stealth Edition gets a matte black exterior shade with an all-black interior and is expected to be available with the similar powertrain as the standard Harrier EV.

Tata Safari Stealth and Bandipur Edition

The Tata Safari received two special editions at the 2025 Auto Expo: the Bandipur Edition and the Stealth Edition. The Safari Bandipur Edition features a bronze exterior paint shade, while its interior gets khaki-coloured seat upholstery and brown accents. In contrast, the Safari Stealth Edition gets a matte black exterior shade with an all-black cabin theme. Both special editions will come equipped with similar features and engine options as the regular Safari.

Tata Nexon EV Bandipur Edition

The final Tata SUV to receive a Bandipur special edition is the Nexon EV. Like the two SUVs mentioned above, the Nexon EV Bandipur Edition features exterior and interior tweaks, including a bronze paint shade and brown accents on the dashboard. It will be available only with a 45 kWh battery pack paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor, offering an MIDC-claimed range of 489 km.

Tata Sierra Concept

Tata Motors also revealed an ICE-powered concept of the Sierra SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. It features the same boxy design as the iconic Sierra but with modern touches like connected LED lighting and flush-type door handles. While the interior has not been fully revealed, the Sierra is expected to offer a feature-packed cabin with upmarket amenities. It is likely to come with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, with an expected price tag starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Avinya Concept

The Tata Avinya concept was presented in a more evolved form at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It features a newly designed body style and a fresh cabin with a clean layout. However, the Avinya concept is not intended for production and has been showcased to preview the carmaker’s vision for its next generation of EVs.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6

Mahindra showcased two of its newly launched electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6, at the Auto Expo 2025. Both are offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, with a claimed range of up to 682 km. Key features include a multi-screen setup, wireless phone charging, a panoramic glass roof with ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. Prices for the XEV 9e start from Rs 21.90 lakh and go up to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6 ranges between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Jimny Conqueror Concept

Maruti also revealed multiple SUV concepts at the Auto Expo, including the Jimny Conqueror Concept. It features a new desert paint shade in a matte finish, along with decals that make it stand apart from the regular model. The Jimny Conqueror also gets off-roading elements like a winch mount, a snorkel, a jerry can holder for additional fuel, and a ladder on the tailgate.

Maruti Grand Vitara Adventure Concept

The Maruti Grand Vitara Adventure concept showcases a military green paint shade and stands out from the regular model with special graphics and additional accessories. It also boasts blacked-out elements throughout the exterior and features a roof carrier. The Grand Vitara Adventure is offered only with an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) paired with a 103 PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Fronx Turbo Concept

The Maruti Fronx Turbo concept takes inspiration from the turbo variants of the sub-4m crossover. It boasts a silver paint shade which is accentuated with bold 'Turbo' decals on side profiles and even across the hood. Unique details such as a grille garnish, blacked-out alloy wheels, and ORVMs add a sporty edge to its design.

Maruti Brezza Powerplay Concept

We also got a closer look at the Brezza Powerplay Concept at the 2025 Auto Expo. It sports a striking copper-orange shade, enhanced with unique body graphics and accessories. Notable additions include front and rear bumper extensions, body side moldings, and 'Brezza' decals on the doors, giving it a sportier look.

Vinfast VF 3

VinFast revealed the VF 3 EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It is a small 2-door electric SUV with a boxy design and plastic cladding that gives it a rugged look. The VF 3 comes equipped with features such as a 10-inch infotainment screen, manual AC, and front power windows. It is powered by a 41 PS/ 110 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 215 km.

Vinfast VF e34

Another VinFast SUV that stood out at the Auto Expo is the VF e34. When launched, the e34 could carry a price tag of around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara. The e34 is equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack paired with a 150 PS electric motor, offering a claimed range of 277 km.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda showcased the 2025 Kodiaq at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Compared to the current model, the facelifted Kodiaq features sleeker LED headlights, updated alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lamps. Top features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and ADAS. We expect Skoda to launch the 2025 Kodiaq at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) by the end of this year.

