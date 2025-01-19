Tata Motors At Auto Expo 2025: New Concepts And Special Editions Showcased

Apart from multiple special editions, Tata also debuted the Sierra ICE (internal combustion engine) and also showcased a more evolved version of the Tata Avinya X concept

Tata’s pavilion at the Auto Expo 2025 was full of new special editions of existing SUVs like Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and Tata Nexon EV. Tata also unveiled the production-spec version of the Harrier EV, while it debuted the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra ICE

The Tata Sierra, one of the most iconic nameplates in history, has marked its return at the Auto Expo 2025, this time in an ICE avatar. While the new Sierra follows Tata’s latest design language, it still retains the original silhouette of the old Sierra along with large alpine windows. Tata will likely offer the Sierra ICE with both 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine choices.

Production-ready Tata Harrier EV

Tata took the wraps off the production-spec Harrier EV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025. The automaker also confirmed that the Harrier EV will come with a dual-motor setup featuring an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. Prices for the Tata Harrier EV are expected to be announced in March 2025.

Tata Avinya X Concept

The Tata Avinya also made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2025, but in a more evolved version. While the LED lighting elements remain the same as older concepts, it gets a different SUV-coupe body style this time with a sloping roofline towards the rear. The Avinya concept will spawn off a new range of Tata cars, and its debut product could hit the market by 2026.

Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and Nexon EV Bandipur Editions

Tata also showcased the special Bandipur editions of its SUVs: Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. These new editions come in new Bandipur Bronze exterior paint and Khaki brown seat upholstery inside. The Bandipur edition is a tribute to the wildlife of the national park located in Karnataka.

Tata Safari And Harrier EV Stealth Edition

The Tata Safari and Harrier EV has got the Stealth edition, which is basically a matte black edition of these SUVs. The grille, air dam, and bumper on this new matte edition of the Safari has been blacked out, while the Harrier EV gets dual-tone alloy wheels. The rest of the design details like connected LED lighting elements

Bonus: Tata Curvv In A New Shade

Tata also showcased the new Nitro Crimson colour on the Curvv SUV-coupe that is nothing but a bright red shade which.was earlier showcased with the concept version of the Curvv.

Which of these Tata cars did you find to be the most interesting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.