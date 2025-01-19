Check Out The Newly Unveiled VinFast VF 7 At Auto Expo 2025 In These 7 Images

VinFast will be entering the Indian market with VF 7 and VF 6 models.

The VinFast VF7 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 along with a myriad of other cars from the Vietnamese automaker's portfolio. The all-electric SUV is slated to be launched later this year along with the VF 6. If you can't make it to the Auto Expo 2025 have a look at the exterior of the VF 7 in 7 images.

Exterior

Front

The fascia of the VinFast VF 7 is adorned by LED DRLs split in the middle with the branding of the carmaker. The silhouette from the front is a bit rounded.

The headlights are positioned on the side and a patterned air dam is present on the grille with chrome elements splitting the grille from the front bumper.

Side

From the side, the VF 7 features a sloping roofline giving the EV an SUV coupe look. It gets a gloss black cladding which runs across the length of the car. The VinFast VF 7 features flush door handles and an electrically powered ORVM.

The VinFast VF 7 comes with 19-inch alloy wheels with an option of 20-inch wheels. The turn indicator is placed right above the front wheel on the cladding.

Rear

A roof-mounted spoiler is visible from the rear along with wraparound taillights. Lighting elements are present on the side and a reflector element is present on the bumper.

The taillamps run across the length and split with the branding similar to the fascia and some chrome element is present to split the bumper and the chassis.

VinFast VF 7 Powertrain

The international spec-model of the VF 7 features the following powertrain specifications:

Battery 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh Power 204 PS 353 PS Torque 310 Nm 500 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 450 km 431 Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive (FWD) All Wheel Drive (AWD)

Price And Rivals

The price of the VinFast VF 7 is expected to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched it will rival the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e, Kia EV6 and BYD Sealion 7.

