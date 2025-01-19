Maruti Suzuki Showcased 8 Models At The Auto Expo 2025

The showcases also include Maruti’s first all-electric offering, the production-spec e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki made headlines at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the unveiling of the production-spec version of the e Vitara electric SUV. However, the automaker also showcased new concepts for its existing models: Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Fronx, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Jimny, and Maruti Invicto. Here’s a look at all 8 models showcased by Maruti at the Auto Expo 2025.

Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara is set to become the first all-electric offering from Maruti, and has made its appearance in the production-ready avatar at the Auto Expo 2025. It closely resembles its concept and gets sleek yet aggressive design, and a premium looking 2-tone cabin interior. The e Vitara with two battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh – offering a claimed range of over 500 km. The prices for the e Vitara are set to be announced by March 2025.

Maruti Swift Champions Concept

The Maruti Swift’s Champions concept version is on display at the Auto Expo 2025. The Swift Champions concept comes in red exterior shade featuring special racing decals all over the body. It gets new redesigned black alloy wheels with low-profile tyres with stickering.

Maruti Dzire Urban Luxe Edition

Maruti also revealed the Urban Luxe edition of the Dzire subcompact sedan, which is essentially an accessorised version. It includes a chrome surround around the grille, chrome finished side moulding, door visors, and chrome garnishes on rear bumper.

Maruti Fronx Turbo Concept

Just like the Maruti Swift Champions concept, the Fronx Turbo concept is also a sportier looking version of the crossover SUV. It wears a silver exterior shade and features sportier decals all over. The front grille has been de-chromed while the headlights and tail lights are smoked out.

Maruti Brezza Powerplay Concept

The Maruti Brezza Powerplay concept looks rugged with adventure graphics and blacked out design elements all around. This concept edition of the Brezza also features a new dual-tone orange and black exterior shade.

Maruti Grand Vitara Adventure Concept

The Maruti Grand The Maruti Grand Vitara received a new Adventure version, and it has been showcased as a concept. In the new Adventure concept form gets a new military green exterior shade along with special adventure graphics. It is based on the petrol manual all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant of the SUV.

Maruti Jimny Conqueror Concept

Another Maruti SUV which got a special edition concept is the Jimny. Maruti revealed the Jimny Conqueror Concept at this expo. It comes with a dual-tone theme, which is a shade of black at the rear, which mixes cohesively with the desert matte colour theme. There’s also Jimny ‘4X4’ stickering that spans from the rear quarter glass to the front doors.

Maruti Invicto Executive Concept

This concept version of the Maruti Invicto features an all-beige interior along with hexagonal patterned upholstery. Apart from this it doesn’t get any other visual enhancements from the outside. For reference, the regular Invicto comes with an all black interior.

