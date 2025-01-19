Auto Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X Concept Explained In 7 Real-life Images

The Tata Avinya X has now evolved into sleeker looking SUV- coupe, featuring connected LED lighting elements and massive 22-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Avinya concept made another appearance at the Auto Expo 2025, this time with an added ‘X’ suffix in its name. But that’s not the only thing, as the Avinya X this time was showcased in an evolved avatar featuring sleeker design elements and a new body style. Let’s explore how the Avinya X concept looks in 7 real-life images.

Front

The evolved Avinya X concept gets a revised fascia including a new closed off grille and vertical housings for the headlights. It also gets a massive silver skid plate integrated into the bumper. However, the T-shaped LED DRLs remain the same as before.

The Tata Avinya X concept has got a sloping roofline owing to which it takes the shape of a big SUV-coupe. It rides on 22-inch alloy wheels, and also gets flush-type door handles for front doors. The rear door can be accessed via a touch sensor on the C-pillar.

At rear, it gets the same T-shaped LED tail light strip as seen on the previous concept versions of the Avinya. There’s a massive black bumper which integrates a silver skid plate.

The Avinya X is still in its concept phase and it will undergo a lot of changes, specially the cabin. The showcased concept gets a dual-tone black and beige interior theme.

Expected Range

While Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack specifications for the Avinya X, it is expected to offer a claimed range of at least 500 km.

Expected Launch And Price

The Tata Avinya will be an entirely new range of products from the automaker, and the first product under this branding is expected to hit the market by 2026 . It is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)