Modified On Dec 20, 2022

The electric hatchback is based on the carmaker’s E-GMP platform dedicated for EVs

Gets a 72.6kWh battery pack with a range of 631km (ARAI).

Offered with a rear-wheel drivetrain delivering a power output of 217PS.

Features include dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof and a sliding centre console.

Its pre-launch bookings are now underway.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ioniq 5, first of Hyundai’s new generation dedicated EVs and the carmaker’s second electric offering in the country, has finally made its debut in India. It is based on the carmaker’s E-GMP platform which is also used in the Kia EV6. The carmaker has also commenced the bookings of the Ioniq 5 for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Range & Performance

Specifications Battery pack 72.6kWh Power 217PS Torque 350Nm Range 631km (ARAI)

The India-spec Ioniq 5 comes in a single variant, which gets a 72.6kWh battery pack with a single motor setup churning out 217PS and 350Nm. This powertrain gets a rear-wheel drive setup and offers an ARAI-claimed range of 631km.

The Ioniq 5 supports fast charging of up to 350kW that could refill its battery from nought to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Since you’re unlikely to get that kind of charger in India, a 50kW charger can add similar amount of charge in an hour.

Comfort and Safety

The Ioniq 5 has a simple yet futuristic cabin design. Its feature list includes dual-integrated 12.3-inch displays (infotainment system and driver’s display), a panoramic sunroof, cameras in place of ORVMs with displays on the inside, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging. The interiors of the Ioniq 5 are made from eco-friendly materials. The carmaker has used bio paint, an eco-friendly fabric made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for the upholstery.

On the safety front, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes and level two ADAS features including lane follow assist, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and adaptive cruise control.

Price and Rivals

While its price hasn’t been announced yet, it will likely cost around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5 sometime in early 2023 and it will be a rival to the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.