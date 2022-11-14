Modified On Nov 14, 2022 01:16 PM By Rohit for MG Air EV

The Air EV, which will be MG’s entry-level electric car for India, will likely be showcased on January 5, 2023

MG Motor is preparing to introduce an entry-level electric car, the Air EV, in India and, if the block-your-date invite is anything to go by, we believe the carmaker could reveal the EV on January 5, 2023.

A Shared Model

The Air EV, which is also available in Indonesia by the same name, is sold under the Wuling brand. Both Wuling and MG are part of the SAIC Group, which allows sharing of models between sister brands.

Compact And Stylish

MG’s new EV is a very compact offering, being smaller than three metres in length (making it smaller than even the likes of the Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid). That said, the Air EV does feature multiple modern design touches such as an LED strip spanning the width of the front end, vertically stacked dual-barrel headlights, 12-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, and an LED bar at the rear as well.

Modern styling bits can be seen inside the cabin as well, as the Air EV’s higher-spec trim gets leather upholstery and elements of the cabin finished in black for a more premium look.

Packs A Bunch Of Tech

The Indonesia-spec Air EV gets dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for instrumentation and for the infotainment), electronic parking brake, steering-mounted controls and connected car tech. We expect all of these features to be on offer on the India-spec model too.

Passenger safety is likely to be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors.

All Details On Its Electric Powertrain

There are two different battery options for the Air EV: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh. The larger battery offers a claimed range of 300km, but the version with the smaller pack comes with a claimed range of 200km.

Both feature 115-volt electrical systems, which is unlikely to support DC fast charging. A 6.6kW AC charger can fully charge the larger battery in four hours, whereas a 2kW AC charger will take eight and a half hours to fully charge the smaller battery.

Price And Rivals

We believe MG could price the Air EV from just under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its potential rivals would be the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen C3 EV.