IPL 2025: All The Official Cars That Have Featured In The T20 Tournament So Far

From the Volkswagen Vento to the Tata Punch EV, here are all the official cars from the past in the Indian Premier League

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to commence soon and the Tata Curvv has become the official car of the 2025 IPL iteration. That said, a lot of cars have been associated with the popular cricketing league since its initial years and here’s a list of all of them, starting from 2011 to now:

Volkswagen Vento- 2011 and 2012

While the Indian Premier League started in 2008, it got its first car in 2011 in the form of the Volkswagen Vento. The compact sedan continued to be the official car for the 2012 IPL too. Moreover, to offer the cricket fans more excitement, the German carmaker had also launched an IPL Edition of not only the Vento, but also the Volkswagen Polo. Both cars featured a rear entertainment screen with built-in navigation and connectivity options. It also got IPL edition scuff plates and badges inside.

Maruti Vitara Brezza- 2016 and 2017

After a long hiatus for some years, IPL got its next official car in 2016 in the form of the Maruti Vitara Brezza in 2016. Back in the day, it was one of the most expensive models in the carmaker’s lineup and yet it had taken the market by storm. IBack then, it was solely offered with a 1.3-litre diesel engine that produced 90 PS and 200 Nm. It was also one of the safest cars from the manufacturer back then with a 4-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP.

Tata Nexon- 2018

Although Tata Motors became the title sponsor of the cricketing tournament in 2022, the Tata Nexon was the official partner of the league in 2018. Launched back in 2017, it was the brainchild of Ratan Tata and came with an aggressive look. It had an option between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (110 PS/260 Nm). Notably, the electric iteration of the sub-4m SUV was still in the works back then, and it was launched in 2020 as the Tata Nexon EV. Like the Nexon, the Nexon EV garnered huge interest from the masses, helping it become one of the most-loved EVs in the country over the years.

Tata Harrier- 2019

When the Tata Harrier was first launched back in 2019, it garnered a lot of attention from the masses because of its bold and modern looks. Moreover, the SUV was the official car of IPL 2019. It came with the same 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), which is the same as the current-spec Harrier. While the SUV was initially available with a 6-speed MT, Tata also introduced the option of a 6-speed automatic later in 2020.

Tata Altroz- 2020

Back in 2020, Tata Motors tried its hands again at the premium hatchback segment with the Tata Altroz, to imitate the success it had tasted with the iconic Tata Indica. The Altroz featured a sleek but equally aggressive design, that too in a compact avatar. Notably, this iteration of the IPL was conducted partially in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to COVID-19, but it was a huge success. Likewise, even though the Altroz debuted during the pandemic, it was accepted with open arms by the customers which can be underlined by the fact that over 50,000 units were sold and dispatched by the carmaker in just 1 year of its launch.

Tata Safari- 2021

Taking the baton from the Altroz, it was the third-gen Safari, the carmaker’s new flagship 3-row SUV offering, that became the official car in the 2021 iteration of the popular cricket league. It is based on the Tata Harrier and was first launched in 2021 and the ‘Gold Edition’ of the SUV debuted in the indigenous cricket league. Compared to the standard model, the Gold Edition came with golden highlights on the grille, headlights, door handles and white leatherette seats with gold-coloured piping.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition- 2022

It was in 2022 that Tata Motors became the title sponsor of the Indian Premier league. In the same year, it was the Tata Punch that was crowned the car of the league title. But it was not just any other Tata Punch, it was the special Kaziranga Edition of the micro-SUV that was showcased. The special edition model was a tribute to the Kaziranga National Park and was also introduced on other SUV offerings in the carmaker’s range. That said, the carmaker auctioned a unit of the Punch Kaziranga Edition, the proceeds of which were donated to the conservation efforts of the endangered Rhinos in the national park.

Tata Tiago EV- 2023

Tata Motors, traditionally known for its fossil-fuel cars, made a bold move in 2023 by promoting sustainability with the Tata Tiago EV as the official car of the IPL. The company aimed to raise awareness about electric vehicles (EVs) and make them more accessible in India. A top official shared that partnering with the IPL, one of India’s biggest events, was key to breaking myths and educating even rural communities about EVs. As part of the initiative, Tata Motors also pledged that every time a ball hit the showcased Tiago EV during the tournament, it would donate Rs 5 lakh to plant saplings in Karnataka’s coffee plantations.

Tata Punch EV- 2024

Tata Motors renewed its title sponsorship in 2024 again and this time the carmaker presented the Punch EV as the official car of IPL 2024. Notably, the EV was also the official car of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. Notably, the EV was won by the ‘Electric Striker Of The Season’, which is essentially the player with the highest strike rate by the end of the season. Jake Fraser-McGurk who played for Delhi Capitals (DC) won the car by winning the title with a strike rate of over 230.

Tata Curvv- 2025

The Tata Curvv is the most recent offering from the carmaker that went on sale in 2024 and it has now been announced as the official IPL 2025 car. The Curvv is essentially an SUV-coupe and its design looks inspired by other Tata models. Moreover, it gets multiple engine options and even an electric iteration that has a claimed range of over 500 km. Additionally, the carmaker has just appointed Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador for both passenger and electric vehicles.

Which of these cars was your favourite IPL car?

