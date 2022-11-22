Modified On Nov 22, 2022 12:30 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Bookings will commence from January 2023, along with the price reveal

Test drives to commence in December; deliveries expected to begin from January end.

XUV400 EV will likely be available in three variants - STD (base), EP, and EL.

Offered with a 39.4kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 456km.

Features a 7-inch touchscreen system, six airbags, and a sunroof.

Expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has already debuted the XUV400 EV ahead of its market entry slated for January 2023. A recent RTO document reveals that the small electric SUV will likely be offered in three variants - an unnamed base trim, mid-level EP and top-shelf EL. Since the XUV400 EV will only be available with one battery pack, the variants will differ based on their creature comforts.

Mahindra equips the XUV400 EV with a 39.4kWh battery pack, that claims to deliver a range of 456km. Its electric motor can produce up to 150PS and 310Nm, making the SUV sprint from nought to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in 50 minutes with a 50kW fast charger.

The XUV400 EV features a 7-inch touchscreen system with over 60 connected car features, a sunroof, six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, and a rear view camera. The detailed features list will be out closer to the launch. As a premium offering, the XUV400 will likely get these as standard and the variants would likely differ on cosmetic elements of the body and the cabin.

It’s likely to carry a price tag of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max. The XUV400 EV will also serve as an affordable alternative to the bigger electric SUVs like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric, which offer a lesser claimed range.